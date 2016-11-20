High school football: Prairie Ridge, Johnsburg prepare for state finals

In the thrill of the moment, two of Prairie Ridge’s leaders maintained their focus on the bigger picture.

Amid the Wolves’ celebration of their 54-35 victory over DeKalb in their Class 6A football playoffs semifinal Saturday in Crystal Lake, lineman Jeff Jenkins and quarterback Samson Evans already were thinking ahead.

“It’s the best feeling (playing for a state title),” Jenkins said. “We know we have to finish. We know this doesn’t matter if we don’t win next week.”

Evans, the Wolves’ dazzling option quarterback, uttered similar sentiments.

“It just feels unreal right now,” he said. “We still have one more game, we haven’t done anything yet. We still have to win state.”

Prairie Ridge (13-0) meets Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium for the Class 6A state championship. Prairie Ridge is trying to win its second title in six years.

The Wolves were close last year, leading Montini in the semifinals before losing, 35-27. Montini then defeated Crete-Monee, 38-15, for the state title. Prairie Ridge beat C-M, 52-33, in Week 9.

That opportunity slipping away inspired the Wolves even more through their offseason workouts.

“This is unreal,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I started high school football. This is awesome.”

True believers: Johnsburg played with a little chip on its shoulder in its 23-20 overtime victory over Chicago Phillips in their Class 4A semifinal on Friday.

Phillips had been to back-to-back 4A state championship games, knocking the Skyhawks out in the second round each time. The Wildcats were big and fast, and their defense did something no team had even come close to doing all season, stopping splendid running back Alex Peete (13 carries, 18 yards).

Yet it is Johnsburg (13-0) that will play for the 4A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday against Rochester (12-1).

The Skyhawks turned two first-half fumbles into scores and won with only 131 total yards on offense. Their defense and special teams made the plays at critical times and they pulled off the upset.

“We don’t care what anyone on the outside thinks, people can keep doubting us, saying Johnsburg’s good, but who have they played?” offensive tackle-defensive end Joe Moore said. “We had a lot of bulletin board material, we put it up. We know what we can do, regardless of what anybody else thinks on the outside.”

Johnsburg’s Adam Jayko kicked a 26-yard field goal on the first overtime possession, then the Skyhawks’ defense held on Phillips’ turn.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Johnsburg defensive back Blake Lemcke said. “But there was no doubt in my mind we were going to do it.”

The last time: Prairie Ridge (6A) and Richmond-Burton (4A) both played for state titles in 2011, with Prairie Ridge beating Peoria Richwoods and R-B losing to Rochester. The Wolves are headed back with another McHenry County team playing in Class 4A.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp took his team to watch R-B in 2011 and likely will do the same this week for Johnsburg's game Friday. It gives the players something to do and they can get a sense of the Memorial Stadium atmosphere.

Johnsburg plans on making the trip down and back all in the same day. Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf wants to break up the trip with a walk-through at a school on the way to Champaign.

Award winners: The members of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's All-State teams for each class will be honored at their respective class' championship games.

Three area players – Johnsburg’s Alex Peete (4A) and Prairie Ridge’s Samson Evans and Jeff Jenkins (6A) – will be there with their teams playing. Five others will be there to get their awards: Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wagner (4A), Marian Central’s Jake Bahl (5A), Crystal Lake Central’s Wyatt Blake and Cary-Grove’s Tyler Pennington (6A) and Jacobs’ Chris Katrenick (7A).

Scouting the opponent, Class 6A: Sacred Heart-Griffin will be no pushover for Prairie Ridge in the Class 6A title game next week. The Cyclones (13-0) have won fives state titles, all since 2005.

They feature an all-state quarterback in Tim Brenneisen and an all-state running back in Tremayne Lee. They last won a state title in 2014, which was the second of back-to-back 14-0 championship seasons.

Prairie Ridge has its own high-powered offense. The two teams, although different in style, are eerily similar in the stat category. Prairie Ridge has scored 653 points this year for an average of 50.2 a game. Sacred Heart-Griffin has scored 655, 50.3 a game.

St. Laurence put up a fight in Saturday’s semifinal against the Cyclones, eventually falling, 28-16. Before that, the Cyclones hadn’t really been tested in four weeks. Prairie Ridge hasn’t won by fewer than two possessions since Week 2.

Scouting the opponent, Class 4A: Johnsburg's state final opponent, Rochester, has one loss on its résumé, and it came at the hands of Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Rockets hung with the Cyclones in a 33-28 loss Oct. 7. Rochester has won every other game on its schedule, including the past six to reach the state championship game.

Rochester likes to throw the ball, and the Rockets have an all-state wide receiver and defensive back in Avante Cox. Rochester platoons the quarterback position with senior Josh Grant and junior Nic Baker, both of whom have thrown for more than 20 touchdowns and completed more than 60 percent of their passes.

Johnsburg was tested against a pass-heavy attack in the second round against Manteno, when the Panthers threw for more than 200 yards and five touchdowns. Johnsburg won that game 49-35, the most points it has surrendered all season.

Family affair: Rochester coach Derek Leonard is the son of SH-G coach Ken Leonard, and the two face one another in the Central State Eight Conference. Often, the Rockets' only regular-season loss comes against the Cyclones.

• Northwest Herald sports writer Sean Hammond contributed to this report.