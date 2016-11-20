Goss: Officials’ mistake aside, Plainfield North earned its state berth

The IHSA issued a statement late Saturday night, saying that the officials made a mistake and acknowledged their error.

By rule, the Plainfield North football team should not have been awarded the untimed down following the intentional grounding call on the final play in regulation. Fenwick should have won, 10-7.

Instead, Connor Peplow kicked a game-tying 22-yard field goal, and the Tigers went on to win, 18-17, in overtime. Decisions of game officials are final, so North will face East St. Louis in the Class 7A state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

For the full text of the IHSA statement, go to www.theherald-news.com.

It’s a shame for Fenwick that this happened. But looking at it from the other perspective, it’s a shame there is a shadow cast over North’s first semifinal victory. The Tigers received an opportunity to survive, and they did what good teams do. They came through.

Peplow kicked the field goal in the ultimate pressure situation. Dillon McCarthy scored the touchdown in overtime, followed by the decisive two-point conversion run.

The Tigers, whose offense struggled uncharacteristically for most of the game, overcame having two Brady Miller passes intercepted deep in Fenwick territory. The second pick, with 1:34 left, appeared to be a clincher for the Friars.

Standout cornerback Kevin Block had a difficult time containing Fenwick’s 6-foot-5 receiver Mike O’Laughlin. A pass interference called on Block in the end zone and an offside on fourth-and-4 moments later handed Fenwick the opportunity to score and take a 7-0 lead entering halftime.

All of that, and yet, North will be in Champaign.

“Until tonight, we had been playing well on both sides of the ball,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “We weren’t getting it done on offense tonight, but they [Friars] did a very nice job defensively against us.”

A major reason was Fenwick inside linebacker Brett Moorman, probably the most devastating defensive player the Tigers have faced all season.

As for O’Laughlin, who caught eight passes for 102 yards, Kane said, “He did a nice job. He’s good. Kevin [Block] did a good job overall against him, but he hurt us.”

“He’s a great player,” said Block, who had about the same number of passes completed against him as he had in the previous 12 games combined. “I thought he pushed off a couple times and there were a couple bad calls, but he ran slants all game, and I couldn’t stop it.

“Now we play East St. Louis. They have that great receiver [Jeff Thomas]. I have to come back and play better against him.”

Lost in the final analysis were the contributions of receiver TJ Kane, the coach’s son. He caught an 11-yard pass for the Tigers’ initial first down – on their fifth possession. He made a difficult catch along the sideline to set up a first-and-goal at the Fenwick 7, after which Zach Nadle scored to get North within 10-7 late in the third quarter.

And then, on a double pass with barely over 2 minutes remaining, he threw a 32-yard completion to Peplow, who finished with three catches for 42 yards and two rushes for 18. That set up a first down on the Fenwick 22, and on the next play, Miller tossed an apparent touchdown pass to McCarthy, only to have it erased because McCarthy stepped out of bounds at the 5 and came back in to make the catch.

“The first half couldn’t have gone worse for our offense,” TJ Kane said. “In the second half, we got things turned around.”

Block relived the final couple of minutes.

“We had the ball, looked like we had scored to go ahead, got it called back and then when we had the late pass intercepted, we had to hold back tears,” he said. “It was really sad. I think Brady [Miller] had cold hands and had trouble throwing in the wind.

“We thought it was over after the interception, then they called the intentional grounding and Connor [Peplow] got a chance to tie it, and he did. At that point, I just was hoping we would bounce back and win it in overtime.

“It was a crazy game.”

And, the job is not finished yet.

“It’s going to be an exciting week,” TJ Kane said.