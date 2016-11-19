High school football: Johnsburg defeats Phillips, advances to Class 4A final

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg defensive end Joe Moore grabbed Chicago Phillips quarterback J’Bore Gibbs by the shoulders and pulled as hard as he could while being blocked.

Moore knocked Gibbs off-balance just enough that he toppled to the ground. Moore then sprinted toward the Johnsburg sideline, slid to the ground and lay on his back while teammates piled on.

The Skyhawks had pulled it off. They defeated the defending state champion Wildcats, 23-20, in overtime of their Class 4A football semifinal Friday night at Johnsburg Athletic Field.

No. 2-seeded Johnsburg (13-0) will play for the state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium against the winner between No. 7 Canton (10-2) vs. No. 2 Rochester (11-1). Those teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Rochester.

“You come from a small community like this, and to have everybody rallying around you like this is incredible,” Moore said. “That’s a dogfight out there. That doesn’t happen to everybody, and to come out on top against a team like that? There’s no words for it.”

No. 4 Phillips (11-2) had speed like Johnsburg had not seen. The Wildcats held area rushing leader Alex Peete to 18 yards on 13 carries. In the second half, the Skyhawks were like an athlete playing on one good leg, as the offense gained only 11 total yards, yet the defense kept coming up big.

The Skyhawks stopped Phillips’ 2-point conversion on the only score of the second half, so with a 20-20 tie, the game headed to overtime. Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf figured his team’s best chance might come down to an Adam Jayko field goal and again relying on the defense.

Phillips held Johnsburg to 1 yard on its first three overtime downs, and Jayko booted a 25-yard field goal.

“All the time you think that, and as a kicker you dream of these moments,” Jayko said.

Phillips direct snapped to running back Kamari Mosby, who finished with 41 carries for 257 yards, but the Skyhawks were all over him for a 3-yard loss on first down. After two incompletions, Johnsburg needed one more play to head to Champaign. Gibbs tried to escape pressure, but Moore was able to take him down.

The Wildcats did not kick an extra point on any of their touchdowns, so a field goal was not an option.

“They’re a tough team, on offense and defense,” DeBoeuf said. “There’s no good scenario. I said before, special teams were going to be a big part of it, and it was. Our kids, with everybody in the world picking us to lose, our boys thought they were going to win, and they did it.”

One of the biggest plays came from defensive back Blake Lemcke, a third-year starter and the fastest Skyhawk, who ran down Mosby on a 67-yard run that went to Johnsburg’s 23.

“I just kind of knew if I kept my jets on he was going to slow down and I could catch him at some point,” Lemcke said. “A lot of credit to our entire defense, everyone worked so hard this week to get us in the position we were in tonight. It was just not giving up and putting everything they had into it.”

DeBoeuf lauded Lemcke for that effort.

“He chased down that kid from behind,” DeBoeuf said. “Blake is the heart and soul of that defense. He won us that football game tonight.”

Phillips finished with 448 total yards to the Skyhawks’ 131. But Johnsburg’s defense also recovered three fumbles, two in the first half that led to touchdowns.

Quarterback Riley Buchanan ran for a 3-yard score, then Moore recovered a Mosby fumble and the Skyhawks scored three plays later on Buchanan’s 13-yard run.

The offense struggled in the second half, while the defense remained tough, holding the Wildcats to one touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

“We just had too many turnovers,” Phillips coach Troy McAllister said. “We had our chances and didn’t take advantage, and Johnsburg did. They played a heck of a game. They have to go on next week and finish.”

UNSUNG HERO

Jack Kegel

Johnsburg, jr., LB

Kegel made several big plays in the backfield from his linebacker spot as the Skyhawks’ defense came up with important stops when it had to to keep Phillips out of the end zone.

QUICK STATS

Class 4A

Johnsburg 23, Phillips 20 (OT)

Phillips 6 8 0 6 0 - 20

Johnsburg 14 6 0 0 3 - 23

First quarter

P-Mosby 71 run (pass failed), 9:52.

J-Buchanan 3 run (Jayko kick), 0:40.

J-Buchanan 13 run (Jayko kick), 0:20.

Second quarter

P-McCray 36 pass from Gibbs (Ch. Elmore pass from Gibbs), 9:04.

J-LoDolce 61 pass from Buchanan (kick failed), 8:25.

Fourth quarter

P-Mosby 1 run (pass failed), 11:19.

Overtime

J-FG Jayko 25.

AND ANOTHER THING

Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz, a 2010 Johnsburg graduate, sent a video to Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf to play for the Skyhawks before Friday’s game. Fiedorowicz encouraged the players to have fun and make some history for the school, which will play for its first state title in any sport.

Class 4A

Johnsburg 23, Phillips 20 (OT)

Phillips 6 8 0 6 0 - 20

Johnsburg 14 6 0 0 3 - 23

First quarter

P-Mosby 71 run (pass failed), 9:52.

J-Buchanan 3 run (Jayko kick), 0:40.

J-Buchanan 13 run (Jayko kick), 0:20.

Second quarter

P-McCray 36 pass from Gibbs (Ch. Elmore pass from Gibbs), 9:04.

J-LoDolce 61 pass from Buchanan (kick failed), 8:25.

Fourth quarter

P-Mosby 1 run (pass failed), 11:19.

Overtime

J-FG Jayko 25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Phillips: Mosby 41-257, Cr. Elmore 9-95, Harrington 4-8, Team 1-minus 2, Gibbs 10-minus 7. Totals: 63-351. Johnsburg: Peete 13-18, Buchanan 10-3. Totals: 23-31.

PASSING-Phillips: Gibbs 8-15-0-97. Johnsburg: Buchanan 4-19-3-100, Peete 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING-Phillips: Broadnax 4-48, Harrington 2-12, McCray 1-36, Mosby 1-1. Johnsburg: LoDolce 3-93, Jordan 1-5.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Phillips 448, Johnsburg 131.