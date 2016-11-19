Hammond: Prairie Ridge, dominant all season, has earned its trip to Champaign

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Wolves left the field with no bitter taste in their mouths this time. This state semifinal game was different from the last time Prairie Ridge football played in one.

This one ended with Prairie Ridge students rushing the field, celebrating the school’s second trip to the finals. On a cold and windy Saturday afternoon, Prairie Ridge did what it has all year long: dominated the trenches in a 54-35 win over DeKalb.

The Wolves (13-0) surpassed 40 points for the 11th consecutive game. Quarterback Samson Evans ran for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns, another stellar day for him in a long string of stellar games (Evans has scored 16 touchdowns in the past three contests).

It was Evans who took the knee on the final play to send his team to Champaign.

“I told my coaches, ‘I can’t wait for this win,’” Evans said. “When we walked out there and took that knee, it was just a great feeling for everyone. We knew that we were one step closer to getting to our goal.”

About this time a year ago, it looked as if Evans might have a chance to take a knee in a state semifinal game. On a snowy November afternoon, Prairie Ridge led Montini, 27-13, in the fourth quarter of the Class 6A semifinals. Wolves fans watched as the lead evaporated and Montini scored 22 consecutive points to win, 35-27.

The players had a long winter and spring to think about how close they had been and to put the loss behind them.

“We had a sour taste in our mouth after last year and losing to Montini,” junior lineman Jeff Jenkins said. “We knew we wanted to win this football game. We’ve been practicing for this since last November.”

Junior linebacker Joe Perhats, who had three sacks in Saturday’s win, had a hard time putting his feelings into words.

“We worked hard in the offseason,” Perhats said. “We knew we had a chance to do it again, and here we are. We did it. We’ve got one more game.”

Celebrating with his teammates and his friends, Evans stood at midfield after the game still holding the football from the final kneel down. He kept it secure in the crook of his arm, as if a defender might knock it from his grip at any moment.

Evans’ first touchdown came on the first play from scrimmage, 60 yards through a hole on the left side. He called the play “unreal.”

“That was a great feeling, that first run,” Evans said. “We were confident. We knew that the offense, if we just do what we do, that we could come out and put up points.”

Although reaching the state final is well worth celebrating, the Wolves aren’t done yet.

Prairie Ridge will take on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 6A state final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Champaign. The Cyclones (13-0) have won five state championships, all since 2005, the most recent being in 2014. Prairie Ridge was victorious in its only previous trip to the finals, in 2011.

Jenkins, who is being recruited by a number of Division I programs, took a recruiting visit to Illinois a few months ago and had a chance to walk onto the field at Memorial Stadium.

“I was saying, ‘I’ve got to get back on this field one more time this year,’” Jenkins said Saturday.

He will have that chance. He and his Prairie Ridge teammates have earned it.

• Sean Hammond is a Northwest Herald sports writer. Write to him at shammond@shawmedia.com.