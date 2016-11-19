Football: Plainfield North somehow punches its state ticket

RIVER GROVE – 36 Bounce.

Miracle 2.

Trailing Fenwick, 17-16, in overtime in the Class 7A semifinal Saturday at Triton College, Plainfield North coach Tim Kane and his Tigers rolled the dice for a game-winning, two-point conversion.

Fenwick (11-2) scored in its first possession of overtime, to grab a 17-10 lead. Tiger junior running back Dillon McCarthy, crashed in from 3 yards out, to pull the Tigers within 17-16. After conversing with his seniors, Kane and his Tigers went for the game-winning conversion.

“I talked with my seniors and they wanted to go for two and the win,” Kane said. “The play, 36-bounce, was just a play in our offense. Dillon made it work to perfection.”

Fenwick called a timeout. From the 3-yard line, Tiger quarterback Brady Miller handed off to McCarthy, who bounced to his right and outraced the Friar defense to the end zone for an absolutely heart-thumping 18-17 Plainfield North victory.

The Tigers thus advance to the Class 7A state championship game at 4 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Illinois in Champaign. East St. Louis (12-0), a 20-0 winner over Benet, will be the Tigers’ opponent.

“The play was 36-bounce,” McCarthy said. “I was supposed to bounce to my right and run to the end zone. I was not going to be stopped. It was an amazing feeling, dancing into the end zone, to help get us this huge win and play for a state championship next weekend.”

With 1:34 left and Fenwick (11-2) up 10-7, Friars defensive back Lorenzo Blakeney’s interception of pass from Miller (10 for 23,118 yards, two interceptions) at the Friars’ 4-yard line, appeared to end the Tigers’ amazing run. What happened in the next minute and a half was miraculous for the Tigers.

Fenwick picked up a first down and then a Connor Lilig (23 carries, 57 yards, touchdown) 1 yard carry and quarterback Jake Keller (18 of 28 attempts, 167 yards, touchdown) had two kneel-downs, forcing the final Tiger timeout with 3 seconds left. Fourth down and 16 yards to go.

Intentional grounding on Fenwick for Miracle 1.

Keller, trying to run out the final three seconds, fired a pass downfield to no one. Only two people in the overflow crowd knew what Keller had done. Tigers Kane and the IHSA referee. With the other officials walking off and the Friars’ team celebrating an apparent victory, the referee threw his flag in the air. Intentional grounding on Fenwick.

Keller fired the illegal pass from his 10, with the 5-yard penalty and loss of down, North (11-2) had one untimed down from the 5. Enter placekicker Connor Peplow.

After two Fenwick timeouts to try to freeze the unflappable Peplow, he drilled a 22-yard field goal straight through the uprights, sending the game to overtime tied at 10.

“During the timeouts, my coaches and teammates all came up and assured me that this was just like any other kick in practice,” Peplow said. “There was no way I was going to miss it. It felt amazing to see the ball go straight through.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Fenwick struck first on a 9-yard strike from Keller to tight end Jack Henige (three catches, 26 yards, touchdown). The Friars led, 7-0, at the half.

With 6:32 left in the third quarter, Friar kicker Conor Hendzel nailed a 21-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead. The Tigers answered with a 10-play , 60-yard drive, culminating in a 1-yard run by junior Zach Nadle. A 16-yard burst by senior running back Tyler Hoosman (16 carries, 82 yards) set up Nadle’s touchdown. Peplow’s conversion made it 10-7.

“This was a huge win for us,” Hoosman said. “Even when it looked like we were done, we refused to quit. We all told Connor (Peplow) that we loved him and we knew he was going to make the field goal. It was simply amazing to see Dillon (McCarthy) dance into the end zone for the game-winner.”

On defense, Tigers linebacker JJ Frey had couple of sacks and a fumble recovery. Defensive end Tim Donahue had a huge third-down pass breakup to force Fenwick to punt with less than 3 minutes remaining. Tigers defensive back Rob Ostapkowicz had a key interception in the first quarter.

“An amazing feeling to pull this one out, “ Frey said. “We all played our hearts out tonight. Connor and Dillon were amazing. It feels great to be playing for state next week. East St. Louis is a great team but I truly believe we can take home a state championship.”

So what started as the Tigers’ goal – to win their first playoff game in school history – has turned into a shot at the first state championship in Plainfield history.

“The perseverance of our team is amazing, “ Kane added. “With all the adversity the kids faced tonight and to get out of here with a win is a compliment to the character of our kids. We were really playing well leading up to this game and I am not surprised that this group, next weekend in Champaign, will play for the state championship.”