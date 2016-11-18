Football: Fenwick presents next hurdle for Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – Shortly after Plainfield North (10-2) had dispatched Class 7A quarterfinal opponent Rockford Auburn, 30-7, last Saturday, two words were spoken by Tiger Nation.

Two more. As in two more victories, for the first state team championship in the 11-year history of the school. Tigers baseball coach and former football offensive coordinator John Darlington came oh-so-close last spring when his Tigers finished fourth in Class 4A baseball.

The “Road to Champaign” continues Saturday at Triton College in River Grove. The Tigers’ opponent will be Chicago Catholic League Green Division champion Fenwick (11-1). The Friars’ lone loss was to defending 8A state champion Loyola (12-0) back on Sept. 23. The Friars held off Algonquin Jacobs, 28-21, last Saturday in their quarterfinal.

The Friars are led by their senior running back, Connor Lillig. He has rushed for 1,356 yards and scored three touchdowns, giving him 22 for the season, in the Friars’ victory against Jacobs. Senior quarterback Jacob Keller has thrown for 2,192 yards and 24 touchdowns. Against Jacobs, Keller hooked up with his favorite receiver, 6-foot-5 junior Mike O’Laughlin, for an 89-yard scoring strike. O’Laughlin has hauled in 50 passes for 900 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brett Moorman, the Friars' senior linebacker, was all over the field, making 13 tackles. With Jacobs driving for the potential tying score Moorman recovered a fumble at the Fenwick 26 to nail down the victory.

The Eye of the Tiger. The North defense, led by linebackers Will Stoll and JJ Frey and lockdown cornerback Kevin Block, has held opponents to 8.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the entire state.

The Eye of the Tiger 1A. The North offense, led by senior running back Tyler Hoosman, junior quarterback Brady Miller and senior wide receiver/place-kicker Connor Peplow, scores 38.6 points per game.

Hoosman, who has rushed for 1,539 yards and has scored 30 touchdowns, is second in the Joliet area in rushing yardage and scoring.

Miller, has improved every week and is a main cog in the run toward a state championship. He has thrown for 1,767 yards and 19 touchdowns. He can run, too, as his big first-down runs helped dispatch Auburn.

Tiger place-kicker deluxe Peplow also is Miller’s favorite target, having caught 47 passes for 731 yards and seven touchdowns. Peplow, whose 105 points put him sixth in Joliet-area scoring, put on a show against Auburn. His 100th point of the season, a successful conversion, was a knuckle ball that just slipped over the crossbar.

His “Charlie Brown” field goal later on was even more comical. He slipped on the slick grass but just got enough of the ball to barely clear the crossbar for three more Tiger points. All’s well that end’s well.

If the Tigers are successful Saturday in River Grove, they would play for the 7A state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 26th at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois. The opponent, would be the winner of this Saturday’s semifinal at Benedictine in Lisle, between No. 1 East St. Louis (12-0) and Benet Academy (10-2).