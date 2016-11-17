High school football: Coach Chris Schremp’s Prairie Ridge program a state powerhouse

CRYSTAL LAKE – Chris Schremp’s goals were modest when he took over as Prairie Ridge’s head football coach in 2002.

Schremp was 29 at the time and had been offensive coordinator under former coach Dave Whitson when the school opened in the fall of 1997. In the program’s sixth season, he was the man.

“I just wanted to keep it consistent,” Schremp said. “My goal when I first got hired was, ‘If I can make it 10 years as a head coach, maybe I’ve done something right.’ ”

Actually, right at the start, the goals were even more modest than that.

“Really, my first two couple (years) I just didn’t want to get fired,” Schremp said, chuckling.

By that 10th year, Schremp had done more than something right, the Wolves won the Class 6A state championship. Now, in his 15th season, Prairie Ridge is a name recognized as a state powerhouse, one on the verge of playing for another state championship.

The No. 1-seeded Wolves (12-0) host No. 7 DeKalb (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium in a Class 6A semifinal. The winner advances to meet No. 12 St. Laurence (9-3) or No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in the state championship game.

Prairie Ridge, along with District 155 cohort Cary-Grove, each have won state championships since 2009. C-G played for two more state titles, while Prairie Ridge now has its best shot at returning to a championship game.

The Wolves are respected for their prowess with the triple-option offense and their swift 3-5-3 defense. Their closest game since Week 3 was a 41-0 win over Deerfield in the first round of the playoffs, their average margin of victory for the season is 41.2 points.

“It’s a great feeling to be known around the state because of what we do on offense and defense,” quarterback Samson Evans said. “[Coach Schremp] is a great coach. Year in and year out, no matter what guys he has, he’ll teach them to do the right assignments. And he has a great group of coaches around him.”

Schremp is the first to say having defensive coordinator Andy Petersen and offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar alongside for most of his 15 years has been vital to the Wolves’ success. Petersen thinks Prairie Ridge thrives because the coaches teach more than football.

“The life lessons they learn are what will last,” Petersen said. “The Xs and Os help us win football games, but ultimately it’s the discipline, the accountability, the life lessons are why this program’s so successful.”

•••

Schremp played football at Westchester St. Joseph, then at St. Xavier and started his teaching and coaching careers at Proviso West, before coming to Prairie Ridge.

At one point early in Schremp’s tenure, he had three Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Famers on his staff. Former Crystal Lake Central coach Bill Mack and former Woodstock coach Bob Bradshaw had grandsons in the program. Schremp also invited former Buffalo Grove coach Grant Blaney to help.

Those three provided a wealth of knowledge for a young coach to draw from, but there was another angle.

“I never wanted to let them down,” Schremp said. “I was working my butt off. I didn’t want any of those guys to look at me and think, ‘What the heck is this guy doing?’ We wouldn’t be where we are as a program if I didn’t have those guys on my staff.”

Mack, an option guru, helped Schremp with the intricacies of that offense, just as he had with former C-G coach Bruce Kay before. Schremp leaned on Blaney a lot for how to deal with players.

“I drew on really different things from both of them, but it was something that really helped my career and why we are where we are now,” Schremp said.

Mack said Schremp has the right kind of work ethic and helps his program by giving the assistant coaches a lot of input and responsibility.

“He really did a good job taking from us (older coaches) what was available and putting it together himself,” Mack said. “It’s really his program. It has his stamp on it. If it gets down to doing something, he doesn’t take the easy way ever.”

Prairie Ridge missed the playoffs in Schremp’s second and third seasons, but has missed only once since, in 2012, when the Wolves were hit hard by graduation one season after winning state.

•••

Tight end Austen Ferbet scouted the area when his family was moving to McHenry County in the summer of 2015, looking for a good football team. The two schools he visited were Prairie Ridge and C-G.

Schremp had several players give Ferbet the tour of the school and talk about the program. Ferbet, who also plays linebacker this season, will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, next year and will play football. Army runs the option, so the transition for Ferbet should be a smooth one.

“When I got here, it was crazy how much more talented they were than my old school (in St. Louis),” Ferbet said. “It truly is about the coaching. The coaching here is like no other place. [Schremp] is a blast. We get down to business a lot, but you can still have fun with him. He knows what he’s talking about.”

•••

Samson Evans knew Schremp when he was in sixth grade and his older brother, Shane, was an offensive lineman for the Wolves. Samson was playing quarterback in the Junior Wolves program, which runs the same offense and defense Prairie Ridge runs. Schremp and his coaches frequently tutor the Junior Wolves coaches on their system.

Carter Evans, Samson’s eighth-grade brother, just quarterbacked his Junior Wolves team to its Super Bowl victory last week and some day might follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“It helps out a lot,” Samson said. “It just gets them ready for high school.”

It’s part of the consistency of which Schremp spoke. When everything from coaches to training to discipline to the feeder program is consistent, success follows. Although Schremp feels his program is about more than winning.

“We’re teaching the kids self-discipline and respect of other teams, the things I’d want my daughters to learn in athletics,” Schremp said. “We have a program that taught the kids to be good, young men. We’re trying to teach them they’re part of something bigger than themselves, and if they all do their job, we’re all going to be successful.”

Chris Schremp coaching record

Schremp is 118-50 in 15 seasons as Prairie Ridge’s head football coach. The Wolves will appear in their fifth semifinal in eight years on Saturday against DeKalb.

Year Record Playoffs 2002 6-4 Lost 1st round 2003 3-6 Did not qualify 2004 5-4 Did not qualify 2005 7-4 Lost 2nd round 2006 8-3 Lost 2nd round 2007 11-1 Lost quarterfinals 2008 6-4 Lost 1st round 2009 9-4 Lost semifinals 2010 11-2 Lost semifinals 2011 13-1 6A state champion 2012 3-6 Did not qualify 2013 7-5 Lost quarterfinals 2014 6-4 Lost 1st round 2015 11-2 Lost semifinals 2016 12-0 To be determined