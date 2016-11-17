Class 6A semifinal: No. 7 DeKalb Barbs at No. 1 Prairie Ridge Wolves

Tale of the tape

Category DeKalb Prairie Ridge

Conference Northern Illinois Big 12 East Fox Valley

Record: 10-2 12-0

Points for: 452 599

Points against: 221 105

Road to the semifinals

DeKalb

First round: Beat Marmion, 35-20

Second round: Beat Antioch, 36-3

Third round: Beat Cary-Grove, 35-21

Prairie Ridge

First round: Beat Deerfield, 41-0

Second round: Beat Montini, 51-24

Quarterfinals: Beat Lake Forest, 71-7

The big number

1980: The last time the Barbs reached the IHSA semifinals was 36 years ago. They won and finished as the Class 4A runner-up.

In a nutshell

DeKalb: The team has advanced deeper in the postseason each year under coach Matt Weckler. In 2013, Weckler's first season, the Barbs were 5-5, and that playoff berth was only their second since 1990. Now they've reached the playoffs four years in a row and are a win away from a trip to the state championship game.

Prairie Ridge: The Wolves first two games of the year were relatively narrow victories – 26-14 against Cary-Grove and 31-20 against Huntley. Since then, they have been rolling over opponents – the 27-point win against Montini in the second round is their closest game since Week 2.

The breakdown

When Prairie Ridge has the ball: The Wolves run an option offense, which on the one hand is good news for DeKalb, which has seen it two weeks in a row against Antioch and Cary-Grove, with some success. The bad news for the Barbs is that they haven't seen one quite like this.

Sophomore quarterback Samson Evans runs the show and is the main rushing threat for the Wolves – he has 35 touchdowns on the ground, 1,708 yards and a 9.6 yards per carry average. Key in on him, and Cole Brown (108 carries, 972 yards, 11 touchdowns) or Emmanuel Ebirim (107-722-8) will make them pay.

With running clocks every game since Week 3, there hasn't been much need for the Wolves to throw the ball. Evans has completed 56 percent of his 48 pass attempts for 752 yards and only three interceptions. Of his 27 completed passes, 13 have been for touchdowns. Receiver Austen Ferbet (17-462-9) has been the top target.

The Barbs clamped down on the Cary-Grove offense in the second half last week, holding them to 146 yards of offense in the last two quarters. Linebacker Ben Roelfsema came up with a couple of big stuffs on the sweeps that were giving the Trojans early success.

When DeKalb has the ball: Senior quarterback Derek Kyler can do a lot when he gets the ball – most notably, running with it or finding Cole Tucker. Tucker has 54 catches for 842 yards and 14 touchdowns this year, while Kyler has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,959 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Kyler has also run for 689 yards on 104 carries, scoring nine times.

Cary-Grove made an effort to take the run away from Kyler and succeeded last week. He has minus-1 yard on nine carries. But Jelante Young broke off an early 65-yard scoring run, and Kyler threw for 155 yards – 131 to Tucker. Tucker also scored twice, and Kyler threw a touchdown pass to Devin Williams.