Boys basketball: Minooka’s cupboard well stocked entering WJOL tourney

The Minooka boys basketball program took a giant step forward last season.

The Indians finished 23-9, won the Southwest Prairie Conference championship for the first time and claimed their first regional title since 1977.

The run ended with a 55-38 loss to Oswego in the Class 4A Lockport Sectional semifinals, but that took nothing away from everything coach Scott Tanaka’s team accomplished.

Herald-News All-Area selection Joe Butler, who is playing baseball at Illinois State, was Minooka's main man and is a major loss. A few others who played major roles also graduated.

But the cupboard is far from bare. In fact, when this edition of the Indians debuts Monday night against Lockport in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic at University of St. Francis, their fans may be pleasantly surprised with what they see.

That begins with Joe Butler’s younger brother Jon Butler, a 6-foot-2 senior and a varsity mainstay throughout his high school career.

“Jonny was a point guard his freshman year for an 18-win team,” Tanaka said. “This year he will play the 4 or 5 [power forward or center].

“He didn’t play football this year to concentrate more on baseball and a lot on basketball. He hit the weights. He’s going to be an inside presence for us. He will be a matchup problem for other teams.

“This is going to be a very talented area this year with lots of good players, and Jonny is going to take people by surprise.”

Others returning who will have an impact include the Graebner twins – junior guards Keegan and Kyle – both of whom played significant varsity minutes last season.

“They are big pieces,” Tanaka said. “They have gotten significantly better since last year.”

John Carnagio, better known as Minooka’s quarterback, has recovered from the injury that cost him the last few football games and will contribute muscle and athletic know-how. Senior guard Antonio Milazzo gained experience last season, and Tanaka said he and junior Brandon Hill, younger brother of Minooka standout wide receiver Isaiah Hill, have come a long way in the last year.

“We really have four point guards we feel good about, and Jonny [Butler] used to be a point guard,” Tanaka noted. “As a coach, that makes me feel secure with us taking care of the ball.

“We had a couple of guys who could shoot it last year in Larry Roberts and Nick Clemmons, but collectively, we may be a better shooting team than in the past. We might be a little more uptempo.”

Senior Zach Schultz and junior Adrian Paige, the leading scorer on Minooka’s highly successful sophomore team last season, are expected to contribute.

“I think Adrian Paige will step in and do a nice job,” Tanaka said.

To complete the puzzle, the Indians added two transfers in the offseason who may play large roles before all is said and done. Senior Aurelius Lennon-Rios, a 6-3 forward, came in from Morris, and 6-6 sophomore center Adrian Gutierrez left Providence and enrolled at Minooka.

“Those two add some size,” Tanaka said. “It’s been a little bit of an adjustment for them, coming into our program. But they will be a good complement to what we already had.”

Like everyone involved in Thanksgiving tournaments, Tanaka said the Indians are anxious to begin playing games.

“Early on, it will be a process for us,” he said. “It’s exciting to us to get started. We’ll see what shape the team takes as the games unfold.

“We’re a young, inexperienced team that I expect will grow as the season progresses.”

Meanwhile, while the growing pains are at work, Tanaka said there is a security blanket.

“One thing our program is prideful on is our defense,” he said. “Even if we struggle on offense and continuity-wise for a while, we know our defense will be there. That helps us get ready for the season.”