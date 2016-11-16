Prep football: Barbs face high-scoring Prairie Ridge in 6A semifinal

DeKALB – For the past two weeks, the DeKalb football team has seen an option offense and vanquished it.

When the No. 7 Barbs head to Crystal Lake to face No. 2 Prairie Ridge in a Class 6A semifinal at 1 p.m. today, they’ll face an option offense for the third week in a row – but they haven’t faced one quite like this before.

The Wolves are averaging 49.9 points a game, and have triggered the running clock in every game since Week 3. Where both Antioch and Cary-Grove – the Barbs’ past two opponents – featured a back as the main ball carrier, the Wolves (12-0) are powered by junior quarterback Samson Evans, who has rushed for 1,708 yards and 35 touchdowns this year.

“They’re more double-option heavy, like to have their quarterback carry the football a little more,” DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. “There’s still the possibility of some triple-option stuff.”

The winner will advances to the championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 against St. Laurence or Sacred Heart-Griffin.

With the Wolves not really involved in a close game since early September, Evans hasn’t been called upon to pass much. But he’s completed 27 of 48 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Tight end Austen Ferbet has been the top target, with 17 catches, 462 yards and nine scores.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said Samson, Ferbet and the Wolves’ offense are underrated when it comes to throwing the ball.

“There’s this misconception (that) we can’t throw the ball,” Schremp said. “We have a pretty darn good tight end who’s caught a lot of passes when needed. A lot of the time we hadn’t had to throw because we’ve been up, and up by a lot. He haven’t trailed to the point where we needed to throw, but we can if we needed to.”

Weckler said his team is going in with the mindset of an underdog – but not that they’re playing an unwinnable game. The Wolves have been demolishing foes left and right, including thrashing Lake Forest, 71-7, last week in the quarterfinals.

But Weckler said his team’s 35-21 win over Cary-Grove last week is only one reason for optimism. The Wolves beat Cary-Grove, 26-14, in the regular season. He added that the Barbs have faced undefeated teams this year – they lost 42-41 to Sterling, which was undefeated at the time in Week 9, and they beat Antioch, which was 10-0, in the second round by a score of 36-3.

“Our kids are pretty focused on the game at hand,” Weckler said. “Obviously, Prairie Ridge is undefeated, ranked No. 1, put up 40, 60, 70 points. So there’s nothing we can do as a coaching staff or as players to think we’re going to play in the state championship game. (Our focus) is 100 percent on Prairie Ridge. They’ve earned that respect, but at the same time, for us, we’ve gone against undefeated teams this year. We’ve gone against teams that have been competitive against them in Cary-Grove, So it gives us a little bit of confidence that we can compete against a team like this.”

DeKalb defensive end Dwayne Lacey said the team has been studying Prairie Ridge, and facing option offenses the past two weeks helps, as well.

“We practice against it a lot and we’re more familiar with it,” Lacey said. “It makes us more aware and more familiar.”

The Barbs actually have faced the option offenses of three playoff teams – Antioch and Cary-Grove the past two weeks, plus Carmel’s in Week 2. The Barbs won all three games and allowed an average of 280.3 yards and 11.3 points a game.

It doesn’t mean what they’ve seen in those weeks is what they’ll see today.

“When you say option, teams have different forms of the option and just different styles,” Schremp said. “I think we do things different than Antioch and Cary. Some of it is the same, yeah. But it’s the same but different. It’s a weird answer, but it’s the best I got. Each team in the option does their own thing, and they haven’t seen our option yet.”

Although the Prairie Ridge offense has put up a lot of points this year, it’s not as if the Barbs are incapable of scoring. They’re averaging 37.7 points a game, largely behind the passing game and quarterback Derek Kyler. He’s thrown for 1,959 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Cole Tucker has been his top target with 52 catches, 842 yards and 14 scores.

“We feel pretty good; they are a good team, undefeated going into the year and play in a tough conference,” Kyler said. “But we feel pretty good going in.”

Schremp said keeping the ball away from DeKalb is his team’s best weapon for dealing with its offense.

“We somehow have to try and contain DeKalb’s passing attack,” Schremp said. “That’s the first thing that jumps out is how well they can throw the ball downfield. It’s not something you can stop, you just have to slow it and contain it. Hopefully, we can continue to run the football like we’ve done and continue our winning formula.”

The Barbs have scored five touchdowns in each of their first three playoff games, which Weckler said is a sign his team is peaking.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re hitting our stride offensively,” Weckler said. “We’ve always been able to put points up on the board, but now we’re able to put some points on the board against some very good, very quality defenses that haven’t been giving up a lot of points. That has to do with our confidence and the precision of what we do in our scheme.”