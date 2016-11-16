High school football: Johnsburg, Phillips square off in Class 4A playoffs for 3rd consecutive year

Shortly after vanquishing Genoa-Kingston in an Class 4A quarterfinal game, Johnsburg running back Alex Peete was asked whether he and his teammates wanted another crack at Chicago Phillips.

Peete’s eyes widened and his eyebrows rose, as if to say: Would you want to play the defending 4A champions? Peete said the right thing, however. He didn’t care who won the Herscher vs. Phillips quarterfinal game.

But his look said it all. Phillips has played in back-to-back state championship games, winning the 2015 title, and it knocked out Johnsburg in the second round each of the past two seasons.

Nobody wants to play the Wildcats. But Johnsburg, giving it a third try in as many years, might be up for the challenge.

It would be poetic justice if the third time was the charm for the Skyhawks. At the same time, it would be heartbreaking if these seniors – more than a dozen of whom have played varsity ball for three years – watched Phillips end their season for a third consecutive year.

“We learned this sophomore year, if you go into this game vs. Phillips and expect it to be like any other high school game, you’re going into it with the wrong attitude,” Peete said this week. “They are definitely the most aggressive team and the most hard-hitting team that I’ve ever played in my life.”

Johnsburg (12-0) never had reached a semifinal until this season. Phillips (11-1) suffered its only loss Aug. 26, a 34-26 season-opening loss to Fenwick, a Class 7A semifinalist. Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said, even though their last matchup was a year ago, his team can learn from the 2015 loss to Phillips.

“The biggest difference is our players’ mindsets going into this week,” DeBoeuf said. “Last year, you had some kids with some experience. But I think they went into that game with a little bit different mindset, kind of hoping that things go well as opposed to thinking that they actually can go well.”

Phillips receiver Quayvon Skanes now plays at UConn. But quarterback J’Bore Gibbs returns and backup running back Craig Elmore blew right past the Herscher defense in the quarterfinal. The Wildcats expect starting running back Kamari Mosby to return from an injury this week.

With the athletes the Wildcats have, there is always the potential for a big play.

“You have to be disciplined and sound,” DeBoeuf said. “If you’re not in the right gap, one mistake can lead to a big play because they’re so fast. The same thing goes for their passing game. If you miss one tackle, you’re not going to be able to rally to the ball.”

Last year, Peete ran for only 63 yards, and Johnsburg as a team totaled only 69 rushing yards against the Wildcats. DeBoeuf thinks his offensive line is playing well right now. At the same time, he said he’s more worried about his offense scoring this week than he is about his defense giving up points.

“We’re going to be OK on defense,” DeBoeuf said. “I think we’re going to be able to slow them down. The biggest thing is going to be scoring points. If we can score points, I really like our chances.”

Phillips coach Troy McAllister had high praise for Peete.

“Mr. Peete is one heck of a football player,” McAllister said. “Being in the top 10 all-time of Illinois rushing speaks for itself and the ability that he has.”

The Johnsburg community is pumped for the game. Peete said the school is decked out with posters, and local businesses have signs in the windows. DeBoeuf had a message for the team when the week began.

"Our coach told us [Monday] morning, he said, 'We have nothing to lose,' " Peete said. " 'We've made history. If we win, we're going to state. If we lose, we (already) made history here.' So we have to put everything that we have into this.

“We want to leave with something more than just a semifinal appearance.”

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Johnsburg Athletic Field

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 5 Rochester (11-1) and No. 7 Canton (10-2) in the Class 4A state championship game at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.