Goss: Multitasking helps Plainfield North reach Class 7A semifinals

A change that occurred in the world of high school football over time was the move to the two-platoon system.

Years ago, even among larger schools, at least five or six players usually started on both sides of the ball.

Now, it is not uncommon to find instances, especially among larger schools, where there are 11 different starters on each side of the ball.

Plainfield North (10-2), which will travel to Triton College in River Grove to take on Fenwick (11-1) in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. Class 7A semifinal, falls into the two-platoon category. However, there are a few Tigers who make their presence felt in more ways than one.

As a group, they deserve a sizable chunk of the credit for North’s historic run. Before this season, only one Plainfield school had advanced as far as the quarterfinals, and North never had won a playoff game.

The multitasking list begins with defensive lineman Ari Ekowa. He weighs about 245 pounds and is quick for his position. Coach Tim Kane related that opposing coaches have told him how difficult it is account for Ekowa’s quickness. He is one of many reasons the Tigers are allowing 8.5 points a game, the fifth-best points-against average in all of Illinois.

Ekowa also played some on the offensive line all season. As the Tigers have gotten further into the playoffs, however, he has been involved in the offense more and more. He was at left guard virtually all the way in the 30-7 quarterfinal victory over Rockford Auburn.

The rest of the Tigers’ offensive line – center Will Vido, right guard Nathan Lindroth, left tackle Dylan Zepeda and right tackle Tony Little – has been playing so well with Ekowa that North has unleashed its many offensive weapons to the tune of nearly a 41-point average over its seven-game winning streak.

Also handling more than one job are Dillion McCarthy, Kevin Block and Connor Peplow.

McCarthy, not big but lightning quick and strong, is a regular in the defensive secondary, one of the team leaders in interceptions and comes up and delivers his share of big-time hits.

Tyler Hoosman is North’s No. 1 running back, having rushed for 1,539 yards. But with Joe Stiffend missing the entire season with injury and Carlos Baggett out since late in the regular season, McCarthy has stepped up and become a huge factor spelling Hoosman.

On North’s first scoring drive last week, Hoosman was shaken up when he was drilled immediately after catching a pass in the left flat. That set up a third-and-4 at the Tigers’ 39-yard line.

McCarthy replaced Hoosman and ran 10 yards from the wildcat formation for a first down. Then, on third-and-10, he raced down the right sideline and hauled in a 32-yard pass from Brady Miller to set up a first down at the Auburn 19. He followed that with a 13-yard run to the 6, using all his quickness and shiftiness. Finally, he powered his way into the end zone, pushing the pile the final couple of yards to complete the 6-yard touchdown run.

Block, meanwhile, is one of the best cover cornerbacks around. Opponents have completed less than one pass a game in his direction over the course of the season. He also joins McCarthy returning punts and kickoffs and holds on place kicks, which are handled by Peplow. Early in the season, before Miller settled in at quarterback, he filled in there.

Block could be matched early and often Saturday against Fenwick’s 6-foot-5 Mike O’Laughlin, who has caught 50 passes for 900 yards and eight touchdowns. If so, it will be quite a battle.

Peplow is the Tigers’ leading receiver with 47 receptions for 731 yards, a 15.5 average, and seven touchdowns. He also has been ripping off good-size chunks of yardage on jet sweeps that North has been running to get him into situations where his speed can be used to the fullest.

As a place-kicker, Peplow has made about 90 percent of his extra points. The 23-yard field goal he kicked against Auburn, falling as his plant foot slipped, produced three points that probably would not have happened without his athleticism.

North is solid at every position on both sides of the ball, not a team of a few superstars.

If the Tigers do finish the journey to the state championship game in Champaign, however, Ekowa, McCarthy, Block and Peplow likely will be vitally involved, one way or another.

