Boys basketball: Grubbs, Joliet Central get rolling in WJOL Thanksgiving Classic

Among the most notable offseason stories involving Joliet area boys basketball was the coaching change at Joliet Central.

Jeff Corcoran stepped aside as the Steelmen coach and Lawrence Thompson Jr. was hired to run the program.

Last season, Thompson was the sophomore coach at Joliet West and also sat on the bench helping coach Nick DiForti and assistant Roger Plechaty in the varsity games.

Before that, of course, the Joliet East graduate spent more than three decades coaching at Lockport, 16 as the head coach. Like Corcoran, he was respected as a coach who teaches discipline and gets the most from the talent he has.

While Joliet West enters the season as the local team that will be ranked among the state’s best, and local fans can’t wait to see the Tigers next week in the Thanksgiving tournament they will be hosting, Joliet Central also will attract attention as the Steelmen compete in the WJOL Thanksgiving Classic at the University of St. Francis, an event where they traditionally have fared well.

Central, incidentally, will begin the tournament with a game against Romeoville that tips off at 7 p.m. Monday at Joliet Junior College. Three other first-night games will be played Monday at the Sullivan Center. The remainder of the tournament will be played Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at USF.

“This program is in good shape,” said Thompson, who is being assisted by Michael Mines and Greg Smith. “Jeff [Corcoran] and his staff did a great job getting these kids to buy into playing good defense and playing team basketball.”

But before getting deep into the conversation, Thompson cited one issue that will be difficult to solve.

“This team lost Malik Fuller [to graduation],” he said of the Steelmen’s undersized yet remarkably effective rebounding machine. “The points and rebounds he was able to get were something. He set an example for everyone else.

“So what happened was, even though they weren’t big, their team rebounding was a real strength because of the extra effort. That was their M.O.”

The other key to last year’s Steelmen, who finished 16-13, was 6-foot-3 senior Jose Grubbs, who is entering his third varsity season and is versatile enough to play any position on the floor. He projects as one of the area’s top players this season.

“Jose is talented,” Thompson said. “The best way to say it is he can and will play multiple positions. But he still needs to be himself. We want him to go out and do whatever is best for the team.

“In college [he has not yet decided on a school] he probably will be a guard/forward. He has good basketball traits. He can play anywhere on the floor. He wants to do whatever it takes for the Steelmen to win.”

Central’s strength appears to be in the backcourt. Grubbs will be listed as a guard, ran the Steelmen’s offense at times last year and, as Thompson, noted, will have his hands on the ball a lot.

In addition, junior point guard Cameron Blackmon saw significant time as a sophomore. Football standout JoJo McNair is a demon defensively, and Marcellus Hornsby also was a contributor in the backcourt last season.

In addition, Jason Bingham, who received some varsity experience at Central as a sophomore and played at Joliet West last season as a junior, has transferred back to Central.

“We just want Jason Bingham to come in and fit in,” Thompson said. “It’s good that the adjustment to playing with these guys again won’t be too big.”

The big challenge for Thompson and his staff will be finding a way to replace Fuller’s contributions. Three-sport forward Ryan King is one frontcourt player who may help fill that void. He was in Corcoran’s rotation a year ago.

The Steelmen, of course, would love to continue their tradition next week of faring well in the WJOL Tournament.

“In the big scheme of things, it’s important to win,” Thompson said. “But we anticipate using almost everyone in the tournament. I know I have to have patience with the players, and they need to have patience with me.

“Jeff [Corcoran] had these kids playing well. I want to see that mindset and adjust to them, make my evaluations and help them become better basketball players.”