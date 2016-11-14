High school football: Jacobs QB Chris Katrenick commits to Duke, decommits from Bowling Green

Opportunity came calling Sunday night, and Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick answered the call.

When California quarterback Jack Sears announced he had flipped his college commitment from Duke to USC on Sunday evening, Duke found itself in the market for a quarterback.

Katrenick, who had been committed to play at Bowling Green since April 19, received a call from Duke coach David Cutcliffe about 8 p.m. Sunday. Katrenick said they talked for half an hour, and Cutcliffe offered him a scholarship, telling him to take some time to think about it.

Katrenick didn’t need long to think it over.

He called Cutcliffe back Monday morning to accept the offer and announced his switch on Twitter shortly afterward.

“It’s a really exciting day for me and my family,” Katrenick said. “It’s a great university, great academics. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Katrenick said Bowling Green coaches were understanding when he spoke with them.

“It’s a business, and this whole recruiting is a business,” Katrenick said. “Bowling Green knows that. Duke knows that, and I know that. I have to do what’s best for me at the end of the day. I’m just grateful that Bowling Green has such class that they’re able to encourage me and accept that this is how it is.”

After having his heart set on Bowling Green for so long, Katrenick said flipping was a little bit emotional. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback said Duke first started recruiting him in the spring. Even after he had committed to Bowling Green, Duke coaches kept in touch.

“They told me that something like this might happen,” Katrenick said. “Even when they had their other quarterback committed, they said a lot of things happen. I’m not sure that they were too strong feeling about him being committed.”

Cutcliffe has been the head coach at Duke since 2008 and has led the Blue Devils to four consecutive bowl games. Katrenick likes his ability to work with quarterbacks. Cutcliffe coached Peyton Manning as an assistant at Tennessee in the late 1990s and Eli Manning as the head coach at Ole Miss, where he coached from 1998 to 2004. In all, six quarterbacks playing under Cutcliffe's tutelage have gone on to play in the NFL.

The call from Cutcliffe came a day after Jacobs’ season ended Saturday with a 28-21 loss to Fenwick in the Class 7A quarterfinals. It was the Eagles’ second trip to the quarterfinals in school history and the first time they won two playoff games.

Katrenick threw for 2,176 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. For his career, he threw for 5,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Katrenick is set to graduate from Jacobs in December. He will enroll at Duke in January and plans to study business.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Katrenick said. “Coach Cutcliffe keeps telling me that. It’s really exciting.”