Goss: There are reasons Morris, Plainfield North could win their semifinal games

And then there were two.

The Joliet area went 2-3 in last weekend’s state football playoff quarterfinals, with Morris, a 12-7 winner over Metamora, and Plainfield North, a 30-7 winner over Rockford Auburn, the survivors.

Wilmington lost to IC Catholic, 48-14, in a game that figured to be difficult for the Wildcats to win.

The two other games involving area teams figured to be close and they were, as Lincoln-Way East fell to Maine South, 34-31, and Lemont came up short against St. Laurence, 27-20.

Our semifinal games will feature Peoria (11-1) at Morris (10-2) in Class 5A at 3 p.m. and Plainfield North (10-2) against Fenwick (11-1) in Class 7A at 3:30 p.m. at Triton College in River Grove.

The task here is to determine how our two teams can win and advance to state championship games Thanksgiving weekend in Champaign.

The Peoria at Morris game is intriguing. Even casual high school football fans heard about Peoria in Round 2 of the playoffs, when the Lions scored an impossible (how was there time to score that many points?) 96-40 victory over Decatur Eisenhower.

Last week, Peoria’s offense cooled off as the Lions won their quarterfinal game over Washington, 68-46.

By the way, that is the same Washington team that Morris beat, 20-3, in Week 2. The Redskins got to this point with victories the last couple of weeks over Troy Triad, 14-7, and Metamora, 12-7.

Obviously, there will be two different styles, two different philosophies, at work. Peoria’s forte is outscoring the opponent, regardless of how many points that requires. Morris is a believer in defense – helped by a solid running game from its offense – winning championships.

Peoria has speed to burn, and the Lions have averaged 58.3 points. However, they also are allowing 30.3 a game against what probably is not the caliber of schedule Morris has faced. I look especially at a 70-63 win over a decent but not great Normal West team and a 42-40 victory over Danville, which Lemont ousted, 41-10, in Round 2 of the playoffs.

How about the Northern Illinois Big 12 East, anyway? The league where Morris toils is 9-0 against outside competition in the playoffs. Not only are the Redskins in the Class 5A semifinals, but so is Sycamore, which will host Vernon Hills. DeKalb, meanwhile, will be playing in the Class 6A semifinals, visiting Prairie Ridge.

The thought here is not only can a good defense, which Morris sports, beat a good offense, but the Northern Illinois Big 12 East is a better league this year than we realized.

Sycamore (8-4) last week beat Sterling last week, 29-22, in overtime, and Sterling was supposed to be all that. DeKalb’s quarterfinal victory was 35-21 over Cary-Grove, a result that raised more than a few eyebrows.

Perhaps this week it will be Morris’ turn to shock those who see the ridiculous point totals Peoria puts up and decide there is no way this team will lose.

The Redskins are 10-2 all-time in semifinal games. They always are difficult to beat at home, on their natural-grass field, in the playoffs. And, the weather is supposed to take a turn for the worse Friday and into Saturday. If that happens, it would seem to favor Morris, which is physical but not with the team speed to match Peoria.

As for Plainfield North, the Tigers plain and simple are playing well enough on both sides of the ball that nobody wants to see them coming. If you are tempted to say Fenwick has the advantage because the Friars are home, remember that all North did in its last road game was drill No. 1 seed Bradley, 49-20.

The Tigers have been very good defensively all season. There is no reason to believe the defense will not show up against Fenwick, which beat Providence, 35-28, in Week 7 and has ousted Hononegah, 31-10, Lake Zurich, 20-14, and Jacobs, 28-21, in the playoffs.

What has lifted North to an elite level, however, is offensive consistency. The Tigers always had weapons on that side of the ball – regular running back Tyler Hoosman, change-of-pace back Dillon McCarthy and receivers Connor Peplow, TJ Kane and Ryan Krzystofiak. But when junior Brady Miller developed into a true No. 1 quarterback, North took off.

Thanks in no small part to Miller’s emergence, the Tigers have won seven straight and outscored their opponents, 286-34, in that span. That’s an average of 40.8-4.8.

As if there was not enough for an opposing defense to worry about, Miller demonstrated his scrambling ability, which largely had been under wraps, last Saturday against Jacobs. He had rushing plays of 18, 21 and 15 yards and picked good spots for them.

Maintain the same mojo Saturday as they have had going for several weeks, and the Tigers will be difficult to beat.

