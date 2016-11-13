High school football: Prairie Ridge pummels Lake Forest in Class 6A quarterfinal

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge made it look easy.

Showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the well-oiled triple-option machine that is the Wolves continued toward its mission of a state championship with a 71-7 victory over visiting Lake Forest in a Class 6A football playoff quarterfinal.

The top-seeded Wolves will play host to No. 7 DeKalb (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday, their fifth semifinal appearance since 2009.

Prairie Ridge (12-0) scored touchdowns in nine of its 11 possessions and took a knee on its final possession inside Lake Forest’s 10 with the second-team offense in.

The Wolves outgained the Scouts on the ground, 585-15, and were only flagged for one penalty in the first half.

“We’ve got a great group of kids and coaches, and it continues to come together every week,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “This week there was talk about worrying about a letdown, but there was no letdown.”

In the first quarter, quarterback Samson Evans (18 carries, 276 yards, five touchdowns) scored three times, and running back Cole Brown added another rushing touchdown as the Wolves jumped ahead, 28-0.

Lake Forest (8-4) was forced to punt after three consecutive three-and-outs before it picked up a first down. It came on its fourth drive and later resulted in a touchdown.

That might have given the Scouts a bit of life, but less than a minute later, Evans sprinted through a huge opening and turned it into a 62-yard touchdown run.

“We came in knowing if we executed, that we would do very well,” Evans said. “We didn’t think we’d do as well as we did, but the holes were there and they kept opening up, so things worked out well for us."

Tight end Austin Ferbet and offensive linemen Ben Schultz, Justin Grapenthin, Grant Golata, Garrett Crump and Jeff Jenkins helped open the holes.

“I didn’t think anybody expected us to come out here and score 71 points, but we ran the offense and they couldn’t stop us,” Jenkins said. “We don’t get away from doing the little things, and we’re all doing our part.”

Touchdown runs from Evans and Brown later in the second quarter put the Wolves in position to have a running clock to open the second half, but first the defense joined in the fun.

Hoping for some momentum heading into halftime, the Scouts tried one final offensive play as time expired, but defensive back Daniel Renteria intercepted Charlie Reinkemeyer’s pass and returned it for a 93-yard touchdown.

“I heard coach yelling for me to go, so I just took off,” Renteria said. “I saw an open lane, made a cut and scored a touchdown. It was great.”

Prairie Ridge 71, Lake Forest 7 Lake Forest 7 0 0 0 - 7 Prairie Ridge 28 27 7 9 - 71 First quarter PR-Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 8:45. PR-Evans 2 run (Greiner kick), 5:08. PR-Brown 9 run (Greiner kick) 3:12. PR-Evans 47 run (Greiner kick), 1:30. LF-Reinkemeyer 10 pass to Cekay (Brush kick),0:44. Second quarter PR-Evans 62 run (Greiner kick), 11:49. PR-Brown 10 run (Greiner kick), 3:24. PR-Evans 2 run (Greiner kick), 0:46. PR-Renteria 93 INT return (kick failed), 0:00. Third quarter PR-Willis 8 run (Greiner kick), 1:24. Fourth quarter PR-Weissman blocked punt into end zone, safety,10:30. PR-Lydon 38 run (Greiner kick), 7:08.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING– Lake Forest: Reinkemeyer 4-9, Pooler 9-22, Gattari 1-(-1), Durburg 2-(-14),Yauch 2-(-1); Totals: 19-15; Prairie Ridge: Gulbransen 11-90, Brown 10-103,Ebirim 4-12, Evans 18-276, Willis 9-51, Lydon 4-53; Totals: 56-585 PASSING – LakeForest: Reinkemeyer 8-18-142; Mislinski 1-1-18; Totals: 9-19-162; PrairieRidge: Evans 2-5-12 RECEIVING – Lake Forest:Thomas 3-71, Cekay 2-50, Reinkemeyer 1-18, Pooler 2-10, Mislkinski 1-13;Totals: 9-162; Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-14, Brown 1-(-2); Totals: 2-12. TOTAL OFFENSE – LakeForest 177, Prairie Ridge 597

UNSUNG HERO Daniel Renteria

UNSUNG HERO Daniel Renteria

Prairie Ridge, sr., FS Renteria returned an interception for a 93-yard touchdown as time expired to put an exclamation point on a nearly flawless first half by the Wolves. He also helped hold Lake Forest to only a single touchdown in a 71-7 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

AND ANOTHER THING Quarterback Samson Evans and many of the other starters sat out the second half, which provided an excellent opportunity for other players to shine. That included freshman quarterback Connor Lydon, who orchestrated a nine-play drive that led to the lone touchdown of the third quarter, scored by sophomore fullback Jackson Willis. Lydon added a 38-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and then took a knee in the final minute on the Lake Forest 3-yard line as the Wolves likely could have scored again.