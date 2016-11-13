High school football: Huntley falls to Loyola in Class 8A quarterfinal

HUNTLEY – Huntley wasn’t expected to be in Saturday’s Class 8A quarterfinal against the No. 1 team in the state in Loyola. Especially after a 3-3 start to the season, not many predicted the Red Raiders to win five straight games and be one of the final eight teams in the class remaining.

So a 24-0 shutout loss to the Ramblers hurt Saturday afternoon, but there certainly were positives for the Red Raiders to take away.

”These guys counted on each other," first-year coach Matt Zimolzak said. "They helped each other, they encouraged each other and any guy I asked to come in the game was ready to go. The confidence these guys had in one another was enormous, and I think that's what we grew into as a team.

"When you get to this point, it's tough because you get to spend more time with and get to know your players a little bit better. I'm so proud of these guys … every single one of them."

It was an uphill battle for Huntley from the beginning as Loyola sacked Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney, who was under constant pressure, and recovered a fumble. The Ramblers then capitalized as Duke recruit Jake Marwede took a direct snap four yards for the game's opening score.

Mooney was sacked 10 times and finished with 20 carries for minus-three yards in the game.

"They're pretty good," Mooney said. "Our defense did what it needed to do and made some plays, but we knew coming in that we would have to put up some points. We had some good things happen, but couldn't finish. We couldn't get it done today."

That defense that Mooney spoke of made a couple of important plays to keep the Red Raiders (8-4) in the game early. Loyola quarterback Tommy Herion looked poised to give Loyola (12-0) an early two-score lead, scrambling toward the end zone, but Huntley's Hunter Kowalski put a big hit on the senior to jar the ball loose.

Huntley recovered, but more importantly for the Ramblers, their quarterback did not return to the game.

Marwede, who is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, took his turn at quarterback next after a second straight Huntley punt, but Tyler Koss intercepted a ball at the goal line for Huntley to keep the score at 7-0.

However, the Red Raiders held the ball for only one play after Koss' interception as Loyola recovered a fumble.

"We made some mistakes that cost us today," said Huntley senior receiver Daniel Frederick, who caught three passes for 32 yards Saturday. "Our coaches tell us. 'Catch, protect and be an athlete.' A game like today really shows just how important things like that are. [Loyola] is a real good team, and giving them extra plays really hurt us today."

The Ramblers capitalized as running back Kyle Rock got started on his big day, scoring from 5 yards out.

Rock didn't let the halftime break slow him down, taking the first play from scrimmage 75 yards to help Loyola to a 21-0 lead and quiet down any hopes of a Huntley comeback.

"That's a good team over there. There's no denying it," Zimolzak said. "They have guys that just make plays. We did what we could against a very tough defense, but they definitely made it tough for us."

The defending champion Ramblers (12-0) face No. 20-seeded Glenbard West (10-2) next week in the semifinals. Glenbard West, a 38-21 winner over Edwardsville, won the Class 7A state championship last year.

Huntley finished with only seven yards rushing, after Mooney and starting running back Carter Beaudette finished with a combined 23 carries for zero yards.

Mooney completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 207 yards, throwing one interception that was made possible by a one-handed grab from Loyola's Ryan Lin-Peistrup. Huntley junior receiver Brian O'Mara had game-highs of six catches and 121 yards.

O'Mara's 54-yard catch and run setup a 37-yard field goal attempt before halftime, which was missed, wide right.

LOYOLA 24, HUNTLEY 0 Loyola 7 7 10 0 – 24 Huntley 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter LOY– Marwede 4 run (Kramer kick), 7:08. Second quarter LOY– Rock 5 run (Kramer kick), 5:17. Third quarter LOY– Rock 75 run (Kramer kick), 11:42. LOY– FG Kramer 33, 3:42. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING– Loyola: Rock 18-193, Henning 9-39, Marwede 9-31, Herrion 2-28, Novo 5-16, Forsyth 5-4, Green 2-minus-1, McCabe 1-minus-3. Totals: 51-307. Huntley: Macari 1-7, Beaudette 3-3, Mooney 20-minus-3. Totals: 24-7. PASSING– Loyola: Forsyth 6-11-0-62, Marwede 2-3-1-36, Herrion 1-4-0-8. Huntley Mooney 16-24-1-207. RECEIVING– Loyola: Martinus 4-36, Moran 2-34, Terrell, Jr. 2-28, Marwede 1-8. Huntley: O'Mara 6-121, Frederick 3-32, Gelander 3-25, Pitrone 2-17, Beaudette 2-12. TOTAL TEAM YARDS– Loyola 413, Huntley 214.

UNSUNG HERO

Hunter Kowalski

Huntley, sr., LB

Kowalski put a big hit on Loyola quarterback Tommy Herion, which caused a fumble that was recovered by the Red Raiders in the first quarter and knocked the Ramblers' QB out of the game.

QUICK STATS

LOYOLA 24, HUNTLEY 0 Loyola 7 7 10 0 – 24 Huntley 0 0 0 0 – 0 First quarter L– Marwede 4 run (Kramer kick), 7:08. Second quarter L– Rock 5 run (Kramer kick), 5:17. Third quarter L– Rock 75 run (Kramer kick), 11:42. L– FG Kramer 33, 3:42.

AND ANOTHER THING

Kowalski was carried off the field by a couple teammates to a standing ovation after suffering a lower-body injury late in the game.