High school football: Fenwick ends Jacobs’ season in Class 7A quarterfinals

ALGONQUIN – Jacobs had one final drive, trailing Fenwick by seven with the clock ticking below three minutes. Facing a third-and-22 in their own end, the Golden Eagles completed back-to-back passes to pick up a first down and moved up 15 more yards after a Fenwick late hit.

Jacobs had the ball at the Fenwick 26-yard line and the home crowd could sense a comeback.

“We felt like we were going to get it all the way there at the end,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “We were going for the win. We had the two-point play ready. And … shoot.”

A Fenwick defender knocked the ball out of running back Loren Strickland’s hands. The Friars (11-1) jumped on it and went on to cement a 28-21 win in a Class 7A playoff quarterfinal.

“Everyone kind of believed we were going to punch it in,” Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick said. “It looks like it comes down to that one play, but it really doesn’t.

“Loren Strickland is a great player, a great athlete. I wish the best for him. All the guys on this team know that it didn’t come down to this play.”

The fumble was the last chance for the Eagles (7-5), but it was far from the only one. Jacobs came away empty on two trips to the red zone in the second quarter. Katrenick threw an interception on one, and the Eagles failed to convert on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line on the other.

Katrenick had opened the game with a pair of touchdowns to receiver Trevor Loewen on the same exact play. Each time, Fenwick answered.

First with a 14-play, 72-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown from running back Conner Lillig, then on an 89-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Keller to Mike O’Laughlin.

Looking to go up before halftime, Jacobs ran the same play to Loewen – “124 Flood” – a third time, but it was picked off by Fenwick’s Lorenzano Blakeney.

“That was a mistake that I made,” Katrenick said. “Being down in the red zone, you can’t make those kind of mistakes.”

In the fourth quarter, Lillig scored on a 2-yard run to put Fenwick up, 21-14. The Friars forced Jacobs to punt after a three-and-out, but then gifted the ball back on an errant receiver pass play that was interceptioned by Jacobs’ Aidan Ludlum. The Eagles drove 85 yards and Katrenick scored on a 1-yard sneak.

Once again, a big play hurt the Jacobs defense. Lillig broke free on a 64-yard touchdown run, which proved to be the winner.

“We stopped ourselves,” Mitz said. “Our kids played great. We’ve got to finish off some of those deals down there (in the red zone).”

Jacobs entered the 7A playoffs as the No. 28-seed after needing to win in Week 9 just to qualify for the postseason. The Eagles then pulled off wins over Lincoln Park and Batavia to reach their first quarterfinal in school history.

“Looking at how we finished, it’s pretty crazy,” Katrenick said.

The quarterback was 9 of 15 passing for 136 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. David Butros led the way with 89 rushing yards on 12 carries. Strickland added 65 yards on 16 carries.

UNSUNG HERO

Aidan Ludlum

Jacobs, Sr., DB

Ludlum corralled two interceptions in the game, one of them in the fourth quarter to give his team the ball with the score still within reach.

Fenwick 28, Jacobs 21

Fenwick 14 0 0 14 — 28

Jacobs 14 0 0 7 — 21

First quarter

J — Loewen 23 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 9:43.

F — Lillig 1 run (Hendzel kick), 4:05.

J — Loewen 17 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 1:44.

F — O’Laughlin 89 pass from Keller (Hendzel kick), 1:24.

Fourth quarter

F — Lillig 2 run (Hendzel kick), 11:42.

J — Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick ), 5:05.

F — Lillig 64 run (Hendzel kick), 4:16.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Fenwick: Lillig 26-158, Keller 5-57, Haeflinger 2-2. Total: 34-217. Jacobs: Strickland 16-65, Katrenick 5-13, Butros 12-89, Kavanaugh 8-28, Hahnfield 6-21. Total: 47-216.

PASSING — Fenwick: Keller 11-17-1-177, O’Laughlin 0-1-1-0. Jacobs: Katrenick: 9-15-2-136.

RECEIVING — Fenwick: O’Laughlin 2-96, Henige 1-6, Martin 6-79, Lillig 2-2. Jacobs: Farrissey 3-33, Ludlum 1-17, Loewen 4-86.

Total team yards: Fenwick 394, Jacobs 352.

AND ANOTHER THING …

If there is a silver lining for Jacobs fans, it’s that the Golden Eagles graduate only 10 seniors from a team that made it further into the playoffs than any other in school history.