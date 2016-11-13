High school football: Change in style paid off for Jacobs, other area notes

In football, as in life, sometimes a team must adapt to survive.

Jacobs came a long way from its 2-3 start to the season. Ultimately, the Golden Eagles won five out of six games before Saturday’s 28-21 Class 7A quarterfinal loss to Fenwick. They needed a win over Hampshire in Week 9 to qualify for the postseason and then kept on winning.

Jacobs reinvented itself in the process, ditching a spread passing attack in favor of a run-heavy approach. The change in style worked.

Running back Loren Strickland finished his junior season with more than 800 rushing yards, and much of it came in the latter half of the season.

“He really showed up big for us,” quarterback Chris Katrenick said. “He’s the best athlete on the team and he’s done a lot of good things for us.”

Other backs carried heavier loads, as well, including David Butros, Stephen Kavanaugh and Jacob Hahnfield.

How much did the offense change throughout the year? In a mid-season loss to Cary-Grove, Katrenick attempted 57 passes. Contrast that with the second-round win over Batavia, when the Bowling Green-bound quarterback needed to attempt only eight.

The Eagles adapted to survive, and survive they did after a Week 8 loss to Prairie Ridge.

“We were 4-4, and from that moment on, every game was a playoff game,” Katrenick said. “It’s a great accomplishment. We weren’t looking too far ahead, we were looking one week at a time.”

Senior defensive back Aidan Ludlum had two interceptions in the loss to Fenwick. He said he thought the Eagles were playing with confidence late in the year.

“We’re not the same team we were at the beginning of the season,” Ludlum said. “We know that we can play with anyone. We saw that the first two playoff games.”

The 28-14 win over Batavia – a perennial state tournament contender – in the second round showed the Eagles were for real.

Jacobs graduates only 10 seniors from this year’s team, but that includes some key contributors such as Katrenick and Ludlum. After pulling off what was the longest playoff run in school history, the Eagles should return with a lot of experience in 2017.

“Those 10 seniors, they mean the world to us because they stuck it out,” coach Bill Mitz said. “We demand a lot of our guys here. They work hard, and that group coming back. It’s going to be weird not having those other 10 guys, (but) a lot of kids are coming back.”

The returning Eagles will have to adapt. But if 2016 proved anything, it’s that Jacobs isn’t afraid to embrace adjustments.

Lots of plaques: Cary-Grove fullback-linebacker Tyler Pennington stood on the DeKalb football field, answering questions, with a Class 6A quarterfinal plaque under his left arm after the Trojans’ 35-21 loss Saturday.

It was not the plaque C-G wanted. The Trojans thought they had at least one more week to play, which would have been a rematch with Prairie Ridge, the only team to beat them this season. DeKalb had other ideas, and ended that dream Fox Valley Conference semifinal.

Still, C-G’s stretch since 2004 is remarkable. Four times, the Trojans have ended their season in a state championship game. Two more, they reached a semifinal. And four other times they made the quarterfinals.

Since 2004, C-G never has lost a first-round game, and lost in the second round only three times.

Still the one: With C-G's loss Saturday, Prairie Ridge remains the only FVC team to reach the semifinals in three consecutive years (2009, 2010 and 2011). The Wolves lost big to eventual state champion C-G in 2009, lost a heartbreaker to eventual champion Boylan, 14-7, in 2010, then won the state championship in 2011.

Jamming: Johnsburg’s P.A. system blasted Billy Squire’s “The Stroke” after the Skyhawks’ 42-13 victory over Genoa-Kingston on Friday night as the players sang and clapped their hands, leading the crowd to do the same.

Johnsburg (12-0) hosts a Class 4A semifinal against defending champion Chicago Phillips at 7 p.m. Friday. Phillips knocked out the Skyhawks in each of the past two years. It’s Johnsburg’s first semifinal appearance.

“It’s exciting, our boys are fired up, as you can see,” Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “They worked for it and put ourselves in a situation where we’re going to go after this and try to achieve our goal here.”

Johnsburg was 1-17 in former coach Mike Maloney’s first two seasons, but went 9-2 in 2014. Maloney moved to Marian Central, and DeBoeuf took over a program bound for success. The Skyhawks were 8-3 last year and have rolled past their opponents this season.

“This is another step toward our main goal we’ve been working for for the past three years,” said defensive back Blake Lemcke, one of six three-year varsity starters for Johnsburg.

House it: Lemcke’s 35-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter was his third such score this season. He also ran back punts for scores against Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North.

On Friday, he caught a line-drive punt almost on a full run. He had to cut it wide at the 5-yard line and run almost 20 more yards to score from there.

“It was a short punt and I was past half the kids when I caught it,” Lemcke said. “I was going full-steam, so it worked out pretty well. I had to outrun a couple of those kids (at the end). I guess I wanted to get in the end zone more than they wanted to tackle me.”

Wrong man: In the "Sideline View" box with Johnsburg's story in Saturday's paper, it said the last time Johnsburg made a quarterfinal, C.J. Fiedorowicz was catching passes from quarterback Jerad Grundy. Fiedorowicz was on that 2009 team, but Grundy graduated the year before.

Johnsburg teacher and fan Wayne Bennett pointed out that George Bielis played quarterback until he was injured, and sophomore Jon Torgersen took over after that.

- Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.