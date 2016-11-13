High school football: Cary-Grove ousted by DeKalb in Class 6A quarterfinal

DeKALB – Cary-Grove’s fast start – a 79-yard scoring drive followed by a three-and-out – pointed toward another crisp, dominant performance from a team riding a 10-game winning streak.

It was not like that at all.

The Trojans made uncharacteristic mistakes, committed costly penalties and found DeKalb to be an unyielding Class 6A playoffs quarterfinal opponent.

The No. 7-seeded Barbs repeatedly produced big plays, mainly with quarterback Derek Kyler firing passes in receiver Cole Tucker’s direction, and stunned No. 3 C-G, 35-21, Saturday.

“Their offense is very explosive,” Trojans fullback-linebacker Tyler Pennington said. “We knew that coming in; we didn’t take them lightly at all. You can’t at this point in the season. Honestly, they just outplayed us.”

DeKalb (10-2) advances to the semifinals to meet No. 1 Prairie Ridge (12-0). The Wolves defeated Lake Forest, 71-7, in their quarterfinal Saturday and will play host to DeKalb at 1 p.m. Saturday.

C-G (10-2) lost to Prairie Ridge in the season opener, 26-14, and since landing as the largest school in the 6A bracket, had wanted another shot at the Wolves. That rematch seemed likely the way the Trojans were handling their opponents … until Saturday.

“We score on the first series, we’re rolling pretty good and we got the ball back,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “I really felt like we get that second score and we kind of build some momentum. We get those most of the time, and we didn’t today, a testament to them, they stopped us when they needed to. We made some mistakes, made penalties that put us in tough down-and-distances, we had some opportunities.”

Tucker, a 6-foot-2 senior who will play at Northern Illinois University next year, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kyler with 2 seconds remaining in the half that was pivotal. The Barbs took a 21-14 halftime lead, then added more pressure on the Trojans with a 66-yard scoring drive to open the second half.

“This is probably the best game we’ve played all year,” DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. “To beat a team like Cary-Grove is a huge statement for our program and for our kids and how hard they’ve been working. It’s just huge for us.”

C-G answered with a 74-yard scoring drive as quarterback Bobby Collins took it in from the 6. But DeKalb came right back with another big play, a 63-yard pass from Kyler to Tucker on third-and-11 from the Barbs’ 19. Tucker had five receptions for 139 yards and two scores.

“We didn’t make the plays when we needed to,” Trojans linebacker Kevin Pedersen said. “We knew they had a very talented team, and they really showed that today. We just didn’t come up big on those third downs. We came in with pretty good confidence. We never got scared, even when they were up. They just made plays and we didn’t. That’s how the game goes sometimes. They deserved this.”

Pennington finishes his career among the top 15 rushers in state history, according to ihsa.org, with 5,164 yards. But instead of the Trojans heading to a third consecutive semifinal, it’s DeKalb going for the first time since 1980.

“Their defense played very well,” Pennington said. “They had a good game plan and they executed, and that’s why they’re moving on. Things were looking good (after the first drive). They outplayed us the rest of the way.”

DeKALB 35, Cary-Grove 21

Cary-Grove 7 7 7 0 - 21

DeKalb 7 14 7 7 - 35

First quarter

CG-Pennington 2 run (Walsh kick), 7:56.

D-Young 65 run (Tierney kick), 1:07.

Second quarter

D-Tucker 19 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 9:26.

CG-Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick), 5:24.

D-Tucker 25 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 0:02.

Third quarter

D-Delvin Williams 2 run (Tierney kick), 7:50.

CG-Collins 6 run (Walsh kick), 0:45.

Fourth quarter

D-Devin Williams 14 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 10:23.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Cary-Grove: Pennington 30-144, Collins 19-128, Magel 7-39, Rivera 1-31, Pressley 6-19, Skol 1-9. Totals: 64-370. DeKalb: Young 9-87, Delvin Williams 8-37, Zuerek 2-23, Kyler 8-16, Devin Williams 1-3, Team 2-minus 2. Totals: 30-164.

PASSING-Cary-Grove: Collins 0-4-2-0. DeKalb: Kyler 8-12-0-156.

RECEIVING-DeKalb: Tucker 5-139, Devin Williams 3-17.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Cary-Grove 370, DeKalb 310.

UNSUNG HERO

Quinn Priester

Cary-Grove, so., WR-DB

Priester recovered a fumble when teammate Max Skol, returning the opening kickoff, was hit hard and spun around at the 21-yard line. Priester jumped on the loose ball and the Trojans scored on that drive. Priester also had a big play as holder when he snagged a high snap and got the placement down for kicker Colin Walsh after C-G's second touchdown.

QUICK STATS

AND ANOTHER THING

Cary-Grove was making its 10th appearance in the playoff quarterfinal since 2004, the first year the Trojans played in a state championship game.