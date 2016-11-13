Goss: Plainfield North defense feeds off Stoll, Frey

Defense wins championships.

And, defense has been a prime factor in the Plainfield North football team reaching the Class 7A semifinals, where the Tigers will visit Fenwick on Saturday.

North (10-2) lost Southwest Prairie Conference games to Oswego, 12-0, and to Oswego East, 21-14. But now that the Tigers’ offense more or less has caught up to its defense, coach Tim Kane’s team has been rolling.

The qualities the Tigers have featured on both sides of the ball are speed and toughness, along with a team mentality. On defense, for example, inside linebackers and defensive captains Will Stoll and JJ Frey will not blow you away with their raw statistics. But watch them play and you see how often they are involved in the action, whether it’s clogging the middle or roaming to the sidelines to deliver a hit. They are primary reasons North has allowed 34 points total over its past seven games.

“They’re both three-year starters,” Kane said after Saturday’s 30-7 quarterfinal win over Rockford Auburn. “I feel they are the best linebackers around. They don’t get enough credit for all they do.

“They’re disciplined. They make plays all over the field. They pressure the quarterback. They give us two good run stoppers in the middle. They’re smart. They understand our schemes so well.”

Stoll said the familiarity he and Frey have with each other helps the North defense function at peak efficiency.

“I’ll hit the lead blocker and he’ll make the tackle, and then he will do the same for me,” he said. “The whole thing with our defense is to make sure we squeeze everything we can to the middle, where we are.”

“We were pretty confident as a defense from the start of the season,” Frey said. “We had a lot of returning defensive starters (nine).

“Stoll and I like to get after the quarterback, make him feel the pressure. That’s putting a lot of faith in our corners, and they’ve been doing a great job covering all year.”

Frey and Stoll are North’s leading tacklers. However, linemen Ari Ekowa, Shawn Bruns, Leo Santos, Tim Donnahue and Shane McGrail and a second line of defense that includes Rob Ostapkowicz, Zach Nadle, Dillon McCarthy, Kevin Block and Anthony Fumagalli all have come up huge.

Ekowa, who also sees significant time at offensive guard, and McGrail are the sack leaders, followed by Donnahue and Stoll. Donnahue set the school sack record as a junior. Ekowa, Donnahue, McGrail and Stoll are among the leaders in tackles for loss. Block and McCarthy are the leading interceptors, Ostapkowicz and McCarthy the leaders in forcing fumbles.

“Our defensive line does a great job rushing the passer,” Stoll said. “But if JJ and I see an opportunity, we’ll get there, too. We can’t let our D-line get all the sacks.”

Among the most appreciative of the Tigers’ defensive efforts is their offensive coordinator, Samir Chaudhari.

“Our defense gives us the ball in good position on the field,” he said. “We are a defense-driven team, and we also are very balanced offensively.

“The best part about these guys is whatever they practice, they execute in the game.”

That applies on both sides of the ball.

“This senior class, in general, has pretty good maturity. They lead the way,” Kane said.

North played perhaps its best game in Round 2 of the playoffs, when the Tigers traveled to Bradley and ripped Class 7A’s No. 1 seed, 49-20. North led, 35-0, before Bradley had a first down.

Coming off that performance, it almost seemed as if the Tigers were not at their best Saturday against Auburn, yet they won, 30-7.

The offense finished with 390 total yards and 22 first downs. The defense yielded a net of 123 yards (Auburn had 12 plays that went for negative yardage) and eight first downs.

Auburn’s major threats, running back Daqwuan Bell and quarterback Nathan Jarrett, were stifled. Bell rushed for 21 yards in 13 carries, Jarrett for 3 yards in 14 carries. Jarrett completed 8 of 23 passes for 83 yards.

Kane said the Tigers having faced, and shut down, Bradley quarterback Morion Burtis the previous week helped prepare for Jarrett.

“For sure it helped that we faced the Bradley kid last week,” he said. “This kid is good, but he’s not quite as fast or elusive as the Bradley kid.”

One more victory, one more team effort on both sides of the ball, and the Tigers will be in Champaign on Thanksgiving weekend. They have convinced anyone watching that is where they belong.

* Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.