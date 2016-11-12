Prep football: Genoa-Kingston season ends with quarterfinal loss to Peete, Johnsburg

JOHNSBURG – Two big interceptions by the Genoa-Kingston football team in the third quarter made Friday night’s game close for a short while, but two first-half fumbles and a big second half from Alex Peete were too much to overcome.

The Johnsburg senior running back heated up late, and the No. 2 Skyhawks knocked off the No. 3 Cogs, 42-13, in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

The Skyhawks (12-0) will play No. 1 Herscher or No. 4 Phillips, who meet today. Meanwhile, the Cogs' (11-1) season ends with one blemish. The last time the program made the quarterfinals before this season was 1988.

"We're going to look at it as a great season," McCarty said. "You finish 11-1, quarterfinals, first time in over 25 years, conference champs for first time since 1992, first undefeated (regular) season since 1977 – these kids have nothing to hang their heads about."

After falling down 21-0 at halftime – the Skyhawks scored all three touchdowns in the final 8 minutes of the second quarter – the Cogs drew to within in a single score with two touchdowns in a 30-second span.

Klint Wewetzer started the Genoa-Kingston scoring by intercepting Riley Buchanan and going 21 yards on the return to cut the lead to 21-6 with 7:41 left in the third. On Johnsburg's next offensive play, Buchanan was picked off again, and Zach Miller returned the interception to the Skyhawks' 3.

Aidan Simmons punched it in on the Cogs' first play of the drive, and Genoa-Kingston was down, 21-13, with 7:13 left.

"We go to halftime 21-0, then 13-21 right there – we just keep fighting," Wewetzer said. "They've got Peete, and he's just a flat-out good player. We just did what we could."

Peete was kept in check in the first half, rushing 12 times for 79 yards. But he took over on the drive after the Cogs cut the lead to eight, carrying all five times on the drive, culminating on a 21-yard bulldozer of a run, pushing the lead back to 15 with 5:37 left in the third.

The Cogs went three-and-out, punting on a fourth-and-2 from their own 35. They got it back after Wewetzer intercepted Buchanan again, but could not convert a fourth-and-1 from the Johnsburg 49 early in the fourth.

Peete scored on the next drive for the Skyhawks on a 34-yard run up the middle as the lead grew to 35-13 with 6:45 left.

"That's the stuff that gets me excited," Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. "For the first time we're seeing some adversity these last two weeks, and there's never a glimmer of doubt. These guys know we have to stick together, and if we keep doing our thing, it's going to be OK."

The Cogs managed only 135 yards of offense, while Johnsburg netted 299 – including 208 and three scores for Peete. Zach Butler passed for 95 yards for the Cogs, but threw three interceptions. The Cogs also fumbled twice in the first half.

Genoa-Kingston moved the ball early – 101 total yards in the first half – but couldn't score. Johnsburg got on the board when Adam Jayko returned a low punt 37 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead. G-K couldn't score on its next drive, then Johnsburg scored on a 28-yard draw up the middle with 1:42 left, putting the Skyhawks up, 14-0.

The Cogs fumbled on the first play of their next possession, then a touchdown pass from Buchanan to Nico LoDulce grew the lead to 21-0. The Cogs fumbled the kickoff, but Johnsburg missed a field goal as time expired in the first half.

"We just came out in the second half and wanted to put up a fight," Wewetzer said. "We did the best we could, but they're just a flat-out good team. Mad respect to them all."

Like McCarty, Wewetzer said he was pleased with the season, even if it ended with a loss.

“We made a lot of accomplishments, and hit a lot of our goals from the start of the season,” Wewetzer said. “It just didn’t end the way we wanted.”