Football: Neidel, DeKalb top Cary-Grove for trip to semifinals

DeKALB – With Cary-Grove rattling off long, time-consuming drives – even if they didn’t result in points – the DeKalb football team was looking to take advantage of getting the ball to start the second half in a quarterfinal of the Class 6A IHSA Playoffs.

The Barbs succeded.

The No. 7 Barbs ran the clock all the way down and got a score late in the second quarter to break a tie, then rolled of a long scoring drive to start the third quarter to push the lead to two scores for the first time en route to a 35-21 win over the No. 3 Trojans and their first tip to the semifinals since 1980.

Last year, the Barbs lost at home to Montini in the quarters, making the win even sweeter, said senior corner back Jake Neidel.

"It feels great, especially after last year," said Neidel, who had two interceptions against the Trojans. "Yeah, we ran into a tough team last year, but it makes it feel so much better. Especially knowing its my senior year and it's just great with a great group of guys."

The Barbs will face No. 1 Prairie Ridge in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday in Crystal Lake.

With the quarterfinal tied at 14-14, Cary-Grove (10-2) turned the ball over on downs in what would be their only drive of four plays or less the entire game. The Barbs (10-2) took over on their own 47, then slowed down when they reached the 24, running the ball and not calling timeouts. They spiked the ball after picking up a first down at the 25. On the next play, Derek Kyler lobbed the ball into the end zone, and Cole Tucker leaped for the second of his two scoring grabs of the game.

"He got back there, and I think they had two guys there, too," Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. "They had two of their guys and we had one of our guys. He just went up and made the play."

The Barbs deferred to start the game, and got the ball to start the second half. They took advantage of that, going nine plays in 5:10 to score, capped by a 3-yard run by Delvin Williams, pushing the DeKalb lead to 28-14.

DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said the Barbs were trying to run the clock down at the end of the second half to avoid a punt, setting themselves up to go for a last-ditch pass into the end zone if they needed to, or possibly attempt a field goal into the wind.

"Going in we kind of wasted some time, knowing that we didn't want to give them the ball back," Weckler said. "We thought maybe we could get a field goal, or punch one in, knowing we get the ball back in the second half. So coming out the second half and putting that one in, that gave us the gap we needed."

The Trojans answered on their first drive of the second half, running more than seven minutes off the clock before quarterback Bobby Collins ran in from 6 out on a fourth-and-1. DeKalb answered back on its drive in the fourth, thanks to Kyler finding Tucker for a 63-yard gain on third-and-11, setting up a 14-yard pass from Kyler to Devin Williams to bring the lead to 35-21.

Cary-Grove started one of its long drives behind sweeps by Kyle Pressley, where its early success came from running up the middle with Collins and Tyler Pennington. The Trojans got the ball down to the 23, and were facing a third-and-8 on the 28 when they ran another sweep with Pressley. Linebacker Ben Roeflsema read the play and leveled Pressley for a 5-yard loss, and Collins threw an incompletion on fourth down to give the ball back to the Barbs.

Weckler said the Barbs changed their defense a little so Roeflsema could read the plays instead of being in the middle trying to stop Collins and Pennington, who ran a combined 49 times for 277 yards.

"Their wing basically told me the play," Roeflsema said. "He told me which way he was blocking, and I just jumped it and read my keys."

DeKalb went three and out, and Cary-Grove started driving again. With about 3:30 left, Collins was picked by Neidel for the second time.

"It was a long distance, and 3-something minutes left, so it just runs through my head that I got to stay pass," Neidel said. "I don't need to stop the rush when we're up two scores. I could just sit back on the pass, read his eyes."

Weckler said he was impressed with the game Neidel had – which included a second-quarter interception he ran back 27 yards to set up a DeKalb touchdown, giving the Barbs their first lead of the game at 14-7 with 9:26 left in the first half.

"Jake unfortunately earlier in the year had some drops, and he was able come and make some good interceptions for us," Weckler said. "Then he gave us field position with those returns, too. ... He's one of the biggest reasons we won this game."

The Trojans scored on the first drive of the game then held the Barbs to a three-and-out. They mounted a long drive on their next possession but were stopped on fourth-and-6 from the DeKalb 30. The Barbs were facing a third-and-2 on their own 35 when Jelantae Young got the first gain of more than 4 yards for the Barbs, going 65 yards through the middle for the score to tie the game with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

Neidel got his pick on the next C-G drive, the Kyler hit Tucker from 20 yards out, with Tucker going outleaping a defender for the score. Cary-Grove tied in at 14 in their next drive.

It was just the second time this year Cary-Grove was held under 33 points – the other being in a 26-14 loss to Prairie Ridge to start the year. The Wolves await the Barbs in the next round with a perfect 12-0 record after a 71-7 win over Lake Forest. While their biggest win of the year, it was the fourth time scoring over 60 points and sixth over 50 this year. They've won their first three playoff games by a combined 163-31.

For DeKalb, it continues a progression under Weckler in his fourth year of the team not only getting to the playoffs each year of his tenure, but making a longer run every season.

“It’s huge for us and our community and our program and our fans,” Weckler said. “This is a spot we haven’t been to before, and each year we’ve been here as a coaching staff we said we’ve wanted to get better and better each year, and we’ve been fortunate enough to have great kids to be able to buy in and be able to do that.”