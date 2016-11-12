Football: Defense delivers as Plainfield North advances to semifinals

PLAINFIELD – Crunch time had arrived.

Exactly the moment the Plainfield North defense relishes.

Following two crucial mistake on North's part, Rockford Auburn scored midway through the third quarter of Saturday's Class 7A quarterfinal football matchup to pull within 17-7.

"It was getting a little dicey right there," North coach Tim Kane admitted.

Not to worry, however. Led by outstanding inside linebackers JJ Frey and Will Stoll, the Tigers’ defense forced four consecutive three-and-outs, their offense put up two more scores and they rolled to a 30-7 victory that vaults them into next week’s semifinal at Fenwick, which beat Algonquin Jacobs, 28-21.

"We weren't playing that well in the third quarter, and credit them [Auburn] for that," Kane said. "But then our defense got a couple of good holds. Stopping them on the next drive after they scored, that was maybe the big series of the game."

"Our goal every week is to shut the team out," North defensive end Tim Donnahue said. "After they scored in the third quarter, it was big that we stopped them on the next drive and got back in control."

The Tigers (10-2) were going against an oversized line on both sides of the ball. The Knights (10-2) averaged 280 in the starting offensive line, with 6-foot-6, 330-pound Illinois commit Vederian Lowe at right tackle, and similar beef in the interior of the defensive front.

"Their size was a concern, but we saw on film that once we scraped across them, they couldn't hold their blocks very well," Frey said. "We took advantage of that."

"They had big guys up front, and we did play well against them," Stoll said. "Our coaches told us that we have more heart. Once we started hitting them, we found out that we were tougher."

North has allowed 34 points total in its last seven games. Against Auburn, the Tigers yielded a net of 40 yards rushing. The Knights' Daqwuan Bell, a concern coming in, was limited to 21 yards in 13 carries. Dual-threat quarterback Nathan Jarrett, under pressure all afternoon, completed 8 of 23 passes for 83 yards and rushed for a net of 3 yards in 14 attempts.

"That No. 4 [Bell] is really a good player, and we bottled him up pretty well," Kane said.

Stoll, Frey, Ari Ekowa, Tim Donnahue, Shane McGrail, Rob Ostapkowicz, DJ Donofrio, Zach Nadle, Leo Santos and Shawn Bruns were among the Tigers' defenders who had a hand in multiple negative and near-negative plays for the Auburn offense. Frey recovered a fumble.

"I have to credit our defensive linemen," Frey said. "We rotate different guys into the defensive line, so they go hard and we can give offenses different looks.

"When they started to get back in it, Stoll and I got our defense fired up. It was put-up time."

On the other side of the ball, where North has so many weapons, a new one was unveiled Saturday. In addition to completing 11 of 21 passes for 137 yards, quarterback Brady Miller rushed seven times for 65 yards – often at key moments.

"I hadn't run that much previously, but I took advantage when I had the opportunities," said Miller, who was intercepted once in the red zone.

"Brady made some huge rushes, especially on third and fourth downs," Kane said. "They weren't planned, but they gave him some room, and he took it."

The Tigers opened the scoring on the Dillon McCarthy drive. He ran 10 yards from the wildcat formation on a third-and-4, caught a 32-yard pass from Miller, ran 13 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 6 and went the final 6 yards on a play where he was stopped at the 2 but instead of going down, moved the pile into the end zone. Connor Peplow's kick made it 7-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, after Miller scrambled 18 yards to the Auburn 27, he tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Ryan Krzystofiak, who made a remarkable catch while managing to get his foot down inbounds for 14-0 lead with 9:44 left before halftime.

Peplow, who caught four passes for 54 yards and ran a jet sweep for 18 more, kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:00 remaining before the break. It was anything but routine, however. He plant foot slipped as holder Kevin Block was putting the ball down, yet he somehow kicked a line drive just high enough and just straight enough to make it 17-0.

With the North offense back in control in the second half, the Tigers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on short runs by Tyler Hoosman. One ended a seven-play, 36-yard drive and the other a seven-play, 44-yard march.

Hoosman rushed for 110 yards in 25 carries and McCarthy chipped in 60 in 11 attempts. The Tigers finished with 390 total yards, including 253 rushing, and 22 first downs.

“Overall, I think we played great,” Miller said. “Like always, our defense keeps us going. It’s hard to score on our defense.”