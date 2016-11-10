Prep football: DeKalb facing Cary-Grove in second straight quarterfinal trip

DeKALB – Having reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A IHSA Football Playoffs for the second straight year, DeKalb is looking to establish itself as one of the top programs in the state, as Cary-Grove has done over the past decade.

Coach Matt Weckler said the Barbs can take the next step in the process by beating Cary-Grove.

The No. 7 Barbs host the No. 2 Trojans at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to face either No. 12 Lake Forest or No. 1 Prairie Ridge.

"Cary-Grove is one of those programs that we kind of want to get to be where they're at," Weckler said. "For us to be there, we have to beat an opponent like Cary-Grove – very solid, very structured, very disciplined. They run the ball very well, run a very similar style of offense to us, just not as spread out. Very similar to Antioch's."

The Trojans (10-1) haven’t lost since Week 1, 26-14 to Prairie Ridge. They haven’t given up more than 14 or scored less than 33 since. Last week, they topped Grayslake North 56-7 to earn a second straight quarterfinal berth. They have made the playoffs every year since 2004, making at least the second round every time. They’ve made four state title games, with a win in 2009 to cap a perfect season.

Cary-Grove runs a triple-option offense, led by quarterback Bobby Collins. He has 89 carries for 844 yard and 12 scores. Tyler Pennington has 784 yards with a team-high 113 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Collins has completed 20 of his 37 passes for seven touchdowns and an interception.

Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said the Trojans are going to try to keep the ball out of DeKalb's hands – something Antioch did last week against the Barbs on the first drive when it rattled of an 8:07 drive that netted a field goal, but couldn't maintain for the whole game in a 36-3 loss.

"I think our offense would be our best defense right now," Seaburg said. "So we need to extend drives and get first downs to keep their offense off the field. Antioch tried to do that, and in the first half they did a pretty good job of that. We have to do the same thing and score when we have the ball."

Seaburg said defensively the Trojans will need to stop senior quarterback Derek Kyler, who has completed 61 percent of his 193 pass attempts for 1,854 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 699 yards and nine scores.

"Everything they do is about their quarterback," Seaburg said. "That's not to take anything away from the other players on the team, but everything starts with him. We have to do our best to pressure him and try to put them in situations they don't want to be in. Hopefully we can use our athleticism, but that's going to be tough because they are about as athletic a team as we've seen this year."

Cole Tucker remains Kyler's top target with 49 catches for 711 yards and 12 touchdowns. But Zuerek Day continued his strong second half of the season last week, catching four passes for 147 yards and a score. Tucker added two late scores after Antioch started focusing more on Day, including one where Tucker found himself in the rare position of being open on a slant in the end zone.

"Defenses are realizing that they need to shut down Cole, so they leave me more open," Day said. "My quarterback is a really good quarterback and I trust him with everything. At times I wasn't open, at times I am open, and I trust him to see me when I'm open and his ability to get me the ball so I can created plays no the field."

Kyler said he's seen Day progress over the season.

"Zuerek over the summer, we went to a lot of 7-on-7 stuff and he got so much better," Kyler said. "He's just gotten better and better and better all year long, and he's feeling confident, and I'm feeling confident in him."

Weckler said that Day has always been very athletic, but as his playing time in the slot has increased from last year to this year, so has his on-the-field mindset.

"I think a lot of it had to do with his confidence and his ability," Weckler said. "He played a little last year and some in the summer, but now he's not thinking and just playing."

The Barbs are in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, losing to Montini 49-14 last season. Weckler has guided the Barbs to the playoffs all four years he’s been with the program after they made the postseason just twice since 1982.

“We feel pretty good going in,” Weckler said. “It helps when you have a veteran team that’s been in this position before and knows how to prepare for a quarterfinal team against a very good, well-known opponent.”