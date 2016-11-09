Prep football: Cogs look to slow down Johnsburg’s Peete in 4A quarterfinal

GENOA – Johnsburg coach Dan DeBouef has said he’s seen teams try a lot of things to stop senior running back Alex Peete, who has rushed more than 5,000 yards in his career.

The players on the Genoa-Kingston football team said they need to change mainly one thing against Peete, who rushed for 341 yards when the teams met last year – tackle better.

The No. 3 Cogs will head to No. 2 Johnsburg in a Class 4A IHSA State Football quarterfinal in a battle of undefeated teams and a rematch of former Big Northern Conference foes. The Skyhawks won 44-20 on their home field in 2015, going on to finish the year 8-3 and losing to eventual state champs Phillips. G-K lost to the Wildcats in the first round of last year's palyoffs.

No. 4 Phillips (10-1) or No. 1 Herscher (11-0) will take on the winner in a semifinal next week.

"We have to tackle, that's the main thing we have to do," said G-K defensive end Trey McCarty, who had five sacks last week in the Cogs' 34-25 win against Rockford Lutheran in the second round. "We have to wrap up and bring him to the ground, then make them run another play."

Since a 32-point performance in the opener, the Skyhawks (11-0) have scored at least 46 points in every game this year and are averaging 49 per game. Peete has rushed for 2,077 yards with 34 touchdowns and is is averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

"He's a very good player," Genoa-Kingston coach Bill McCarty said. "He has, what, 5,000 yards as a three-year starter? He's a very dynamic player."

The Skyhawks can pass, too. Second-year starter Riley Buchanan has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 1,435 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions. Nico LoDolce is his top target with 50 catches, 809 yards and 10 scores.

"We're pretty balanced depending on what teams want to do," DeBoeuf said. "We're in a similar situation almost every week, and it happened last week, where teams try to take Alex away. We were still able to run the ball efficiently and throw the ball efficiently. We have the same kid as last year at quarterback and pretty much the same receiving corps as last year so everyone has experience. The offense will take what the defense give. Plus even if teams try to take away Alex, we still fell good about his chances."

Bill McCarty said his Cogs (11-0) just need to tackle Peete better – adding that it's easier said than done.

"We have to do whatever we're able to do," Bill McCarty said. "We have to tackle him – and he's hard to tackle. We didn't tackle him last year and he rushed for over 300 yards. Plus they have some other weapons. Their quarterback is good. They have some good receivers. Their quarterback is good. But when you get to this point, you face a lot of good teams."

The Cogs are led on offense by running backs Aidan Simmons (164-989-15) and Dan Guardi (105-899-9). Zach Butler has 1,080 passing yards and 11 touchdowns and hadn't thrown an interception until the second quarter last week against the Crusaders.

Butler threw for 160 yards last week, and Zach Miller – who has 636 receiving yards this year and seven scores – threw a 69-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

"Even though they like to run the ball in the power run game, they're kind of based on big plays," DeBoeuf said. "It won them the Lutheran game and they also had some big plays against Coal City in the first-round game as well. If we limit those, it will be big."

Defensively, the Skyhawks are giving up just 9.1 points per game. After a 46-21 Week 2 win against Rochelle, they shutout the next four teams they faced – including two playoff teams – held Woodstock to a touchdown, shut out Harvard and held Marengo to a field goal. They have given up 49 points in their two playoff games after surrendering 51 in the regular season.

The Skyhawks are in the quarterfinals for the second time in school history, last making it this far in 2009. Genoa-Kingston has been this deep three times before this year – last getting this far in 1988, when the Cogs made the semifinals.

The 11 wins this year set a program record for Johnsburg, while the Cogs did go 13-0 in winning a state title in 1977.

Genoa-Kingston linebacker Brandon Mangum said the Cogs are maintaining their focus.

“It’s tougher cause you’re facing tougher teams now,” Mangum said. “It’s just pressure put on your shoulders because you’re asked to perform for your town and your school, but it’s just really cool. It’s making history.”