High school football: Prairie Ridge puts end to Montini’s impressive streak, Willowbrook moves on to quarterfinals

LOMBARD – An impressive streak that is unlikely to be matched came to an end for Montini’s football team Nov. 5.

The Broncos, who played in seven straight championship games, were knocked out of the Class 6A playoffs with a 51-24 loss against Prairie Ridge, a team they topped in a state semifinal last year on their way to a title.

The loss also put an end to Montini’s 31-game home winning streak.

Broncos coach Chris Andriano, whose team won five state titles in the past seven seasons, hit 300 in career victories in the playoff opener but will have to wait until the 2017 season for win No. 301.

“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment due to a lot of great players from the years past and a lot of great coaches,” he said. “I got a lot of great memories.

“[The loss is] disappointing, but we got beat by a great team. I hope they go all the way. I think they can. They do a great job with their scheme. Their quarterback is special. Their QB is a terrific player. He’s something else.”

The quarterback Andriano spoke of is Samson Evans, who rushed for 238 yards and seven touchdowns before being removed from the game.

The Wolves (11-0) led 44-10 early in the third quarter then initiated the running clock on Evans’ 44-yard scoring run.

Michael Cooney booted a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead for Montini (7-4) before Evans scored four straight touchdowns. After Alex Luka hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Matt Morrissey, Evans scored twice more before halftime.

Jake Karczewski scored on a 13-yard run and Christian Pirog caught a 40-yard TD pass from Morrissey in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for Montini.

Willowbrook football

Chris Diaz helped get the party started for Willowbrook’s football team, but the celebration was a foregone conclusion.

Diaz’s 12-yard touchdown run initiated the running clock in the third quarter of a Class 7A second-round playoff game against visiting Glenbrook North, but a nearly perfect first half helped the Warriors roll to a 49-21 win.

Willowbrook (8-3) scored on its first five possessions, starting with Jack Jessen touchdown runs of 23 yards and 1 yard. Diaz also found the end zone on an 11-yard run before the first quarter was over, then Freddie Clay (31 yards) and Jon Kelso (18 yards) hauled in MJ Ranieri touchdown passes before Glenbrook North got on the scoreboard.

Jessen (28 carries, 221 yards) scored on a 10-yard run for a 42-7 halftime lead. Diaz needed just 12 touches for 129 yards.

Ranieri completed 9 of 11 passes for 171 yards. Kelso had 85 yards receiving and Clay had 60 yards.

With playoff wins at No. 10 seed Quincy and No. 7 Glenbrook North, the No. 23 Warriors will look to make it a third straight upset when they host No. 2 East St. Louis (11-0) in a quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.