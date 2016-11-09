High school football: Huntley prepares for No. 1-seeded Loyola

There isn’t a tougher test in the state than the one Huntley’s football team will try to pass this week.

Loyola Academy enters Saturday’s Class 8A quarterfinal at Huntley as the No. 1 seed in 8A and the defending 8A state champion. The Ramblers also sport a 28-game winning streak. They are considered the best team in the state by many, and USA Today ranks them the No. 24 team in the country.

“Honestly, at this point, there’s just eight teams left in the state (in Class 8A),” Huntley defensive back Hunter Kowalski said. “It’s every man for themselves. We don’t really tend to look at them as the No. 1 seed. I don’t even know what seed we are, to be honest. We just look at it as: We go out there and play our best every time, no matter the seeds.”

For those keeping track at home, Huntley entered the 8A playoffs as the No. 24 seed. Credit Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak for keeping his players from paying attention to the chatter or seeding. Huntley’s win over No. 9-seeded Stevenson in the opening round is proof that the Red Raiders aren’t worried about who outsiders see as the favorite.

Huntley followed the opening-round win with a 38-30 win over Fremd last week to advance to the quarterfinals. Quarterback Eric Mooney threw for 205 yards and a touchdown against Fremd and ran for 139 yards and two scores.

“Underdog or not, I don’t think it’s going to affect us at all,” Mooney said. “To be honest, no, we don’t look at it that way.”

In its second-round win, Huntley held Fremd to three points through the first three quarters. It was an impressive performance, but for the 27 points the Raiders allowed in the fourth quarter. The No. 1 focus for the defense this week will be Loyola’s jack of all trades, Jake Marwede.

Marwede is committed to play tight end at Duke next year. But in Loyola’s second-round win over Oswego East, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound senior scored playing tight end, wide receiver and quarterback.

“He does a lot of different things,” Zimolzak said. “We’ve noticed that they, obviously, run a lot of their plays through him, around him. And for us, he takes up a lot of our focus.”

Marwede takes snaps in wildcat looks, although quarterback Tommy Herion takes the majority of the snaps. Wide receiver David Terrell Jr. poses a deep threat.

“They’re talented all across the board,” Zimolzak said. “We see things that we can attack, but they’re pretty solid all around. That’s the difficult part. But in the playoffs, that’s what you’re going to see.”

The Ramblers average 42 points a game. For Kowalski and the defense, it’s a tall order. Huntley will be trying to reach its first semifinal since the 2001 season, when it competed in Class 4A.

“We’ve been able to watch them (on film),” Kowalski said. “They’re good and big, but there’s holes in there. Personally, I think we can do it. It will be even more exciting if we can get everyone out here and pull off the win. We’re excited, but we’re not satisfied at all.”