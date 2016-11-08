High school football: Mix of youth, experience and belief paying off for historic Jacobs team

It has been an unpredictable road to school history for the Jacobs football team this season.

"We've come a long way as the season has gone, we've had our peaks and valleys, and now, hopefully, we're still on that roller-coaster ride going up,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said.

A little less than a month ago, Jacobs was sitting at .500, coming off a lopsided loss to Prairie Ridge and in need of a Week 9 win to reach playoff eligibility.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Golden Eagles, however. They were happy with the first half they had played against Prairie Ridge, recently had gotten some key players back from injury and knew they would have the playoff points to get in if they won their final regular-season game.

"It's been a growing year for us," senior quarterback Chris Katrenick said. "Being 4-4 we weren't looking too far ahead. I don't know if we were all thinking we'd be in the quarterfinals, but we knew we were getting better each week, which is something that happens with a young team.

"A lot of the young guys have stepped up, and a lot of the older guys know that time is running out here, so we're riding it out here as long as we can. I think that we're playing really well when it matters, and this past weekend was our best game as a whole unit by far, and practice each week has been getting more intense. We've been getting more work done, and I think having a young team, they see that they've made a lot of progress, as well."

Playoff wins over Lincoln Park and Batavia put Jacobs into the quarterfinals for the second time in school history, and the first since the brackets expanded. They are the first Jacobs team to win two playoff games.

"It's very special," Katrenick said. "On paper, we're probably going down as the best team at Jacobs, just for what we've done in the postseason, and that's something special. Last week at practice we had a former player come in talking about how his team [was] satisfied just being in the playoffs, so I think that's our big motto is not to be satisfied yet. We're going to keep fighting as long as we can."

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles will try to improve on their historic run, hosting 10-4 Fenwick, the fourth-seeded team in Class 7A.

"It really hasn't sunken in yet, because I think, and the whole team thinks, (we) could win a couple more games and make it to state," junior defensive end Eric Schutt said. "... We know we made history, but we want to keep building it and building it and make it a tradition going on and on to make it far in the playoffs."

Schutt, leading the team in sacks, is part of a junior class that has helped propel a relatively inexperienced Jacobs team.

The Golden Eagles only start a handful of seniors, including Katrenick. Beyond that, there are a couple juniors, such as lineman Jimmy Wormsley, running back Loren Strickland and defensive back Trevor Fitzsimmons who have previous varsity experience.

The rest of the lineup, however, is guys such as Schutt or sophomore fullback Stephen Kavanaugh, playing their first year of varsity football.

"Starting out Week 1, 2 and 3, really you could see a lot of the nervousness because some of the guys they've only played the freshman and sophomore level, so they're not used to the lights on Friday night," Wormsley said. "It's a big thing for your first experience, I remember it, too, it's very nerve-wracking. As the season went on, you could see everyone get used to it and grow into it, and they were able to get the nerves out and just play football like they know how to do."

Mitz credited the strength of the Fox Valley Conference – four teams are in the quarterfinals in various classes – with helping the Golden Eagles improve throughout the year.

"I think it speaks volumes of the league and getting you ready for the postseason that you hopefully earn the right to get in," Mitz said. "I think the strength of our schedule got our kids a lot better."

Although its youth could mean great things are ahead for Jacobs next year, this group isn't looking that far, believing that this could just as easily be its year.

"I don't think there's a doubt about it, just like we told them today, we told them last week in our Monday morning meeting, 'Hey, we all believe we're going to do this; we all expect to win this game,' and they're believing it. They're hugry," Mitz said. "They weren't satisfied with getting the first playoff win. Today I could see that they're hungry for this opponent this week, which is what you want.

“It’s a great group of kids, seniors, juniors and sophomores, and we’ve got two or three freshmen that are up with us now. That stuff is priceless when you have your younger kids up with you for these runs and they get three extra weeks, four extra weeks, whatever, of practice. It’s always going to help you for the future. But all we’re concerned about right now is Fenwick, quite honestly.”