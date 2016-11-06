High school football playoff: Prairie Ridge beats Montini in Class 6A behind Samson Evans’ 7 TD runs

LOMBARD – Normally, the sight of Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans lying on the football field needing physical assistance might be concerning for the Wolves.

When Evans couldn’t move in the third quarter, there was no alarm. The junior’s calves cramped, and he needed a break. After running for 238 yards and seven touchdowns, he had earned it.

Prairie Ridge, with its trip to Montini’s John Duffy Memorial Stadium from 50 weeks previous well etched in its mind, took out everything it had on the Broncos, starting with Evans.

The Wolves, seeded No. 1 in the Class 6A northern bracket, did whatever they wanted in the first half, had a running clock by the third quarter and ousted the defending state champion Broncos, 51-24, in their second-round football playoff game Saturday.

“Practice was intense (this week),” Evans said. “Everybody came in this week focused. We knew we could win this game this year, everyone was so excited to play them again.”

Prairie Ridge led Montini in a Class 6A semifinal played in a snowstorm last season, but lost, 35-27, then watched the Broncos beat Crete-Monee for the state championship.

Montini (7-4) had its remarkable record string of championship appearances, tied with Driscoll at seven, end, along with its 31-game winning streak at Duffy Memorial. The Wolves (11-0) will host No. 12 Lake Forest (8-3) in a quarterfinal game next week, likely at 1 p.m.

“[Evans] is a phenomenal athlete,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “He’s been the one who took that game last year the hardest. It drove him this whole offseason to get better. Samson wanted a little revenge in this game. I knew we could win. That was the difference between last year and this year. I don’t know if they truly believed. This year we knew we could come out. Just that belief alone was half the battle.”

Montini scored first with a Michael Cooney field goal, and it was all Prairie Ridge for the rest of the half. Evans ran for 58 yards on the first series. Linebacker Austen Ferbet then intercepted Montini quarterback Matt Morrissey on the next series at the Broncos’ 22, and Evans scored one play later.

“That (interception) sparked us, it gave us more motivation than we already had, it was great,” Ferbet said. “(The first half) was just flawless. It’s what we practiced all year to do, practice for this moment to come back and beat Montini.”

The Wolves' defense kept Montini pinned in its own end during the first half, and the offense took advantage of great field position. Prairie Ridge was so good that even when Evans’ 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was nullified by a penalty, he scored on a 58-yard run six plays later.

“This was the best look the scout team gave us in practice this whole year,” offensive tackle and defensive end Jeff Jenkins said. “It was really good. The intensity was really high, a great week of practice. We believed if we ran our plays, did what we’ve been doing all year, they couldn’t stop us.”

The Wolves took a 44-10 lead on a third-quarter safety, then Evans ran 44 yards for his seventh touchdown, losing his left shoe near the line of scrimmage, before calling it a day.

“As I was running, they both (calves) cramped up, and I was like, ‘I can’t stop. I got to get in the end zone,’ ” Evans said. “Now, we’ve beaten Montini, we know whoever comes in our way we have a big shot to win.”

Broncos coach Chris Andriano, whose team won five state titles in the past seven seasons, hit 300 in career victories last week.

“It’s an unbelievable accomplishment due to a lot of great players from the years past and a lot of great coaches,” he said. “I got a lot of great memories.

"It’s disappointing today, but we got beat by a great team. I hope they go all the way. I think they can. They do a great job with their scheme. Their quarterback is special. Their QB is a terrific player. He’s something else.”

UNSUNG HERO

Jeff Jenkins

Prairie Ridge, OT-DE

Jenkins had two sacks on defense and helped quarterback Samson Evans to 236 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 51, Montini 24

Prairie Ridge 21 21 9 0 – 51

Montini 3 7 0 14 - 24

First quarter

M-FG Cooney 33, 10:10.

PR-Evans 13 run (Greiner kick), 6:55.

PR-Evans 22 run (Greiner kick), 6:10.

PR-Evans 4 run (Greiner kick), 0:54.

Second quarter

PR-Evans 4 run (Greiner kick), 8:20.

M-Luka 18 pass from Morrissey (Cooney kick), 5:18.

PR-Evans 58 run (Greiner kick), 2:18.

PR-Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 0:03.

Third quarter

PR-Safety, O’Connor tackled in end zone, 9:23.

PR-Evans 44 run (Greiner kick), 8:06.

Fourth quarter

M-Karczewski 13 run (Cooney kick), 6:25.

M-Pirog 40 pass from Morrissey (Cooney kick), 1:31.

AND ANOTHER THING

Prairie Ridge started warming up almost an hour before the game, and the Montini press box had some mood music for the Wolves, selections such as “A Spoonful of Sugar” from the movie “Mary Poppins,” and “Loving You” from Minnie Ripperton. At the end of the game, one of the Montini chain gang members asked coach Chris Schremp whether he liked the Mary Poppins’ music. “That will be on our warmup next week,” a smiling Schremp said.