High school football notes: First time six local teams have made quarterfinals; more on Prairie Ridge, Huntley, Johnsburg

Cary-Grove, Johnsburg and Prairie Ridge held high seeds and were considered favorites in their second-round football playoff games this weekend.

Marian Central, althoug a lower seed, also was favored because of its strong schedule.

When lower-seeded teams Huntley (No. 24 in Class 8A) and Jacobs (No. 28 in 7A) also won, it marked a first for area football teams as six of them will move on to the quarterfinals. The previous best for Northwest Herald-area teams came when five teams made it to the quarterfinals in 2009 and 2010.

The Fox Valley Conference has established itself as one that can battle with most, thanks in large part to the success of C-G and Prairie Ridge. This season, the FVC appeared to be stronger than ever, and the playoff success backs that up.

No. 1-seeded Prairie Ridge continued to roll through its season at 11-0 with a 51-24 victory at Montini in their Class 6A game Saturday. No. 3 C-G has won every game since the opener, a 26-14 loss to Prairie Ridge, and eliminated Grayslake North, 56-7, also in 6A.

Huntley defeated Fremd, 38-30, Saturday and is the first area team to win two playoff games in the state’s largest class.

Jacobs will make its first quarterfinal appearance since 1979 after upsetting No. 12 Batavia, 28-14, on Saturday. The Golden Eagles will host No. 4 Fenwick. This is the first time Jacobs has won two playoff games in a season.

No. 14-seeded Marian Central defeated No. 6 Hillcrest, 30-14, and is one of only two remaining teams from the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference. Benet beat Normal, 38-14, in 7A.

No. 2-seeded Johnsburg beat Manteno, 49-35, on Friday and advances to the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.

Talk about revenge: Prairie Ridge appeared to unleash a lot of pent-up frustration on Montini on Saturday afternoon in its second-round playoff victory. The Wolves led the Broncos, 27-13, last year before losing, 35-27, in a Class 6A semifinal. Montini went on to win state.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp said that loss gave his players a lot of offseason motivation.

“It’s been a year of hard work,” Schremp said. “Our kids were pretty driven in the offseason, remembering how bad we felt after the game here last year. We knew we had to play these guys again, it was a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication over this past year.”

Prairie Ridge played a practically flawless first half and took a 40-point lead on the defending champs, which produced a running clock in the third quarter.

Despite the disappointing loss and the end of a seven-year string of playing in state championship games, Montini lineman Joe Spivak showed great respect. Spivak was the first through the handshake line kept telling several Wolves, “Go get that title, guys.”

Injury update: Coming off an ankle injury suffered in Huntley's Class 8A playoff opener against Stevenson, it was unclear how much defensive end Olalere Oladipo would play Saturday.

The ankle still appeared to be bothering Oladipo in the 38-30 win over Fremd. He played sparingly. When the Raiders were on defense, Oladipo was subbed in and out, ultimately watching from the sideline a little bit more than half the time.

Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak expects Oladipo will do his best to return to the field against defending 8A state champion Loyola next week.

“[He] was definitely not as good as he could have been today,” Zimolzak said. “I think this week we’ll keep pushing him. He’s a competitor, and he’s going to push through whatever injury he has.”

Can the Skyhawks make history? After beating Manteno on Friday night in a Class 4A second-round game, Johnsburg (11-0) has a chance to reach its first state semifinal in football.

What stands in its way? Another 11-0 squad, Genoa-Kingston.

The teams have played two common opponents. Johnsburg’s wins over Richmond-Burton and Stillman Valley (53-0 and 47-0, respectively) look more impressive on paper than Genoa-Kingston’s (28-6 over Richmond-Burton, 34-7 over Stillman Valley), but both were solid wins for the Cogs.

The former Big Northern Conference East Division opponents will clash for the first time since Oct. 2, 2015.

“Our team cannot get cocky,” Johnsburg running back Alex Peete said. “Stay humble. We’re going to be hopefully making history next week if we beat G-K.”

If the Skyhawks can do that, they could see a semifinal matchup against their recent playoff nemesis: Chicago Phillips. The defending 4A state champions have knocked Johnsburg out of the playoffs in the second round in each of the past two seasons.

– Sean Hammond contributed to this report.

The Best of Seasons

This is the first time six Northwest Herald area teams have advanced to the football playoffs quarterfinals. Here is a look at the teams that have advanced this year and the previous best seasons (2009 and 2010):

2016: Cary-Grove (Class 6A), Huntley (8A), Jacobs (7A), Johnsburg (4A), Marian Central (5A), Prairie Ridge (6A).

2010: Cary-Grove (6A), Crystal Lake South (6A), Marian Central (5A), Prairie Ridge (6A), Richmond-Burton (4A).

2009: Cary-Grove (6A), Johnsburg (4A), Prairie Ridge (6A), Richmond-Burton (4A), Woodstock (5A).