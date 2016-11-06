High school football: Jacobs takes down Batavia to reach Class 7A quarterfinals

ALGONQUIN – About five minutes before Jacobs faced Batavia in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs Saturday afternoon, Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz addressed his team at full volume.

"You better be ready to play!" Mitz shouted to his players. "You wanna be a state quarterfinalist? Go get it!"

His message must have resonated loud and clear, because Jacobs (7-4) never trailed during a 28-14 victory that could be considered a statement win – and perhaps even a turning point – in its football program's evolution.

Especially when you consider Jacobs was seeded 28th in the Class 7A field, while Batavia was a No. 12 seed. The Golden Eagles advance to face No. 4 Fenwick.

"This is the furthest we've ever been in my (seven) years in charge here at Jacobs," said Mitz. "We just beat a team that won a state title three years back. That means something to us, to our staff, to our players and our fans. Hopefully, this is where we turn a corner.

"We want to eventually be talked about the same way other local teams like the Cary-Groves or Prairie Ridges are talked about. Our goal is to be on that same level. I think today was a step in that direction."

After forcing a turnover on downs on Batavia's opening drive, Jacobs wasted little time denting the scoreboard. Junior David Butros reeled off a 57-yard touchdown run four minutes into the game, making it 7-0.

The Bulldogs (8-3) evened the score late in the first quarter on Dana Anderson's 25-yard TD run, but momentum soon swung again. On the ensuing kickoff, junior Loren Strickland returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score, giving the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Strickland also extended Jacobs' lead to double digits twice after that in the second quarter. First, he made it 21-7 with a 3-yard TD run. Then, 28-14, thanks to his 77-yard run.

Jacobs allowed 304 first-half yards, but that stat was deceiving. The Golden Eagles also forced Batavia into a pair of punts during that span.

It also forced four total turnovers on downs, in what Mitz called his team's "bend but not break" defensive philosophy. All four times, the Bulldogs had the ball in Jacobs territory, making their lack of execution extremely costly.

"Scoring first was one of the biggest keys to this game, because we knew what Batavia was capable of with its high-powered offense," Strickland said. "But our defense limiting them when they did drive the ball was just as critical. We wanted to get momentum right away and maintain it. Thankfully, every time they responded, we had an answer."

Batavia split time between two quarterbacks with mixed results. Senior Ben Weerts (3 for 11 passing, 94 yards, TD, INT) and junior Riley Cooper (14 for 18, 116 yards) were rotated in and out of the lineup. Jukuari Bland's fourth-quarter interception for the Golden Eagles was the game's lone turnover.

"If you look at the numbers, we moved the ball," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. "We put up some yardage numbers, but they didn't lead to points. Penalties (10 for 105 yards) ruined several of our drives. Guys not finishing or executing cost us."

Piron also mentioned the field conditions at length, which he described as "sloppy and sloshy," with large chunks of grass flying up throughout.

"This isn't to take anything away from Jacobs, because they played a heck of a football game and deserved to win." said Piron. "But our offense sputtered. We couldn't get into a rhythm. Part of it was our fault, sure. But we like to run counters and traps and misdirection plays, and when guys can't get their footing or leverage, it's a real factor out there.

"We're a run-first team. We were forced to adjust, especially when we fell behind. We threw the ball more than we wanted as a result, and our runs became more north and south with fewer cuts. It is what it is."

UNSUNG HERO

Eric Schutt

Jacobs, jr., DL-OL

Despite the fact Batavia moved the ball well, Schutt had two sacks for Jacobs, which limited the Bulldogs to three carries of 10 yards or more.

QUICK STATS

Batavia 7 7 0 0 – 14

Jacobs 14 14 0 0 – 28

SCORING

1st Quarter

J – Butros 57 run, 8:53

B – Anderson 25 run, 3:33

J – Strickland 75 kickoff return, 3:19

2nd Quarter

J – Strickland 3 run, 9:25

B – Cheaney 79 pass from Weerts, 7:51

J – Strickland 77 run, 1:22

AND ANOTHER THING

Penalties hurt Batavia in a huge way. They were flagged 10 times for 105 yards, including a third-down penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter that negated a first down in Jacobs territory. The Bulldogs compounded their issues by going 2 for 12 on third downs, and didn’t finally convert one until midway through the third quarter.