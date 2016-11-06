8A Football: Edwardsville breaks through Oswego defense

After Oswego lost standout defensive tackle Noah Shannon to an ankle injury on the third play of the second quarter, Edwardsville delivered a big blow with its touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.

That combination put Oswego on its heels as No. 12 Edwardsville (10-1) scored 28 unanswered points to defeat No. 5 Oswego, 31-14 in Saturday night's Class 8A second round playoff game.

"The touchdown they scored right before half, for some reason took the wind our of our kids' sail. At halftime, they didn't seem right. We didn't see that confidence out of them," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "Having Noah go down also took some air out too. You can't replace a player like that and he's such a big part of what we do. We tried out best, but they were able to gain yards with Noah out."

Oswego (10-1) came out with a strong start, stopping Edwardsville at the Oswego 25, and the Tigers' field goal attempt failed. Edwardsville was whistled for two big penalties on Oswego's first offensive series, as a roughing the kicker penalty kept the drive alive and defensive pass interference pushed the Panthers to the Edwardsville 36.

After a first down run by Drew White, Levi Olson found Elliott Pipkin for a 23-yard touchdown. That combination worked again in the second quarter when Pipkin caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Olson to highlight a five-play drive and give Oswego a 14-3 lead with 3:11 to play in the first half.

"We had a nice connection in the first half. Our offense came out strong and our run game set the pass up," Pipkin said. "We went into halftime feeling good about moving the ball on them, doing that consistently, and putting points on the board. Unfortunately, in the second half it was a different story."

The momentum started to shift in the final minutes before intermission. Daval Torres caught a pair of passes from quarterback Brenden Dickmann to help put the Tigers at the Oswego 3. After Cyress Ahart was stopped inches short of the goal line, he punched it in on the next handoff with 35 seconds left on the clock to put Edwardsville within striking distance, 14-10.

Oswego was held scoreless in the second half.

Andrew Holderer intercepted Olson at the Oswego 37 to stop the Panthers on their first drive of the second half. On the third play from scrimmage, Dickmann (11-for-14, 147 yards) ran in the 29-yard touchdown to put the Tigers ahead, 17-14, with 8:33 to play in the third quarter.

Tilden came up with a sack on third-and-8 to force Oswego to punt, and Edwardsville's offense was driving once again. The Tigers reached the red zone, but sent Patterson onto the field on fourth-and-4 for a 37-yard attempt. Instead, Oswego was called for defensive encroachment, and Edwardsville was given a first down at the 15.

"I was surprised, especially being Week 11, with calls like that. It's something we couldn't afford," Oswego junior linebacker Dayne Millard said. "All those small mistakes hurt us."

Four plays later, Dickmann connected with Dayleon Harris for the 10-yard score to put the Tigers ahead, 24-14. Edwardsville added a final score with a 22-yard run by Chris McCartney to give the Tigers a sizable lead, 31-14, with 4:04 remaining.

"It was a great win. It was probably one of the best team wins we've had as far as special teams, offense and defense. It was just a great effort," Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. "They're a great football team. It was just two good teams going at it, and this time we got the better end of it."

With the win, Edwardsville advances to the quarterfinals and will host No. 20 Glenbard West (9-2). Game date and time to be determined.

"Every team has a story. These seniors leave the team better than it was when they found it. I can say that for sure," Cooney said. "When we talk about the 2016 team, it's going to be the story of everyone saying 'This isn't your year,' and it was."

“I’m proud of all the seniors. I’ve learned a lot from that class about determination and grit,” said Millard.