High school football playoffs: Johnsburg beats Manteno in Class 4A 2nd round thriller

MANTENO – The shootout developed so quickly there wasn’t really time to process the momentum swings. After Johnsburg took a six-point lead into halftime, the Skyhawks and Manteno combined to score five touchdowns in a 3:31 flurry to open the third quarter.

When it was all said and done, Johnsburg survived, 49-35, and will host Genoa-Kingston in a Class 4A quarterfinal next week. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It was a wild second half,” Johnsburg quarterback Riley Buchanan said. “They were playing really well on offense. We were playing really well. We kept our composure and knew that if we stuck together, we were going to end up the winners."

Johnsburg (11-0) scored on a beautiful diving catch from wide receiver Nico LoDolce three seconds before halftime. The Skyhawks led, 20-14, at the break. Buchanan found LoDolce again to open the scoring barrage after halftime, this time on a 21-yard pass.

Manteno (7-4) responded less than a minute later with a touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Zimbelman to Travalle Calvin for 71 yards. Almost immediately, Buchanan hit Connor Bell for a 40-yard score.

Then Manteno couldn’t handle a kick return and Johnsburg’s Jarred Bergren jumped on the loose ball to give his team possession at the Manteno 4-yard line. Buchanan promptly found Bryce Jordan for a score.

Johnsburg led, 42-21, and looked to be in the driver’s seat, but an onside kick attempt on the ensuing kickoff backfired on an illegal touching penalty. Manteno quarterback Zimbelman found Calvin on the next play, this time for a 49-yard score.

It's a mouthful, and it happened in the span of just over three minutes.

“For the first time, we had some adversity and there was never a moment that a kid had a moment of disbelief,” Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “There was never a moment where there was any shake at all. For us to keep going, we’re going to need that.”

Manteno ended up scoring again to cut the Skyhawks’ lead to seven entering the fourth quarter. The Manteno duo of Zimbelman and Calvin combined for eight completions and 211 yards, along with three touchdowns.

“We prepped for it, and it’s one of those things where, it’s hard to prep for that type of speed,” DeBoeuf said. “That kid (Calvin) can run. We haven’t seen too many kids like that.”

DeBoeuf said the defense did not make any specific in-game adjustments against the pair.

“I have a lot of faith in our defensive backs,” DeBoeuf said. “Adam Jayko played really tough back there. Brody Frazier is going to bounce back. He’s one of the best corners around. I hope he can make big plays for us next week.”

When Johnsburg needed to slow things down and run some clock, it turned – as it has all season – to running back Alex Peete. Peete ground out 234 yards and two touchdowns for the game, 161 of those yards in the second half. It wasn’t a typical Alex Peete performance: He had only one run of more than 20 yards, but he carried the ball 32 times and finished with more than 200 yards.

“They had really good safeties who came in really quick,” Peete said. “We had to work a lot of simple runs – 5, 10 yards a carry. I think it was just a big ground-and-pound type of game. We need to do our thing, run the ball a couple times and go from there.”

Peete capped the final score of the game on an 11-yard run with 11:31 to play.

“He’s unreal,” Buchanan said of his running back. “As soon as you hand him the ball, the line just opens up this semitruck of a hole and he’s plowing through. It’s awesome having him on the team.”

Defensively, the Skyhawks came up with the stops they needed. Zimbelman again targeted Calvin downfield. On each of the next two possessions, it was Johnsburg defensive back Jayko who came down with the ball, one of them saving a touchdown.

“I knew they were going deep,” Jayko said. “What caused [the interceptions] was Jack Kegel and Joey Calhoun getting to the quarterback right away and causing him to throw it short.”

Buchanan finished the game 11 for 17 passing for 155 yards with four touchdown passes and one rushing. His counterpart Zimbelman was 16 for 30 for 219 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 171 yards.

Defensively, 21 points tied the most Johnsburg has surrendered all year. The game was the Skyhawks' closest contest in nine weeks.

UNSUNG HERO

Adam Jayko

Johnsburg, jr., DB/K

Jayko had two interceptions for Johnsburg that ended each of Manteno’s final two drives of the game and all but locked up the win for the Skyhawks.

Johnsubrg 49, Manteno 35

Johnsburg 7 13 22 7 — 49

Manteno 7 7 21 0 — 35

1st quarter

M – Calvin 29 pass from Zimbelman (Burgeson kick), 3:21.

J – Peete 6 run (Jayko kick), 3:00.

2nd quarter

M – Schmidt 17 pass from Zimbelman (Burgeson kick), 11:50.

J – Buchanan 2 run (Jayko) 11:30.

J – LoDolce 19 pass from Buchanan (Kick blocked), 0:03.

3rd quarter

J – LoDolce 21 pass from Buchanan (Calhoun pass from Jayko), 11:06.

M – Calvin 71 pass from Zimbelman (Burgeson kick) 10:10.

J – Bell 40 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 8:52.

J – Jordan 4 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 8:39.

M – Calvin 49 pass from Zimbelman (Burgeson kick), 8:29.

M – Schmidt 4 pass from Zimbelman (Burgeson kick), 2:08.

4th quarter

J – Peete 11 run (Jayko kick), 11: 31.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Quarterback Riley Buchanan attempted 17 passes in the game. During one stretch spanning four drives, he threw a touchdown on four consecutive pass attempts. He finished with 155 passing yards and four touchdowns.