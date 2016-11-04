High school football: Offense sputters as Batavia falls from playoffs

ALGONQUIN – Batavia’s football team entered with a strong playoff pedigree, while Jacobs was in uncharted waters.

But the Bulldogs’ history didn’t mean much as Jacobs won the Class 7A second-round playoff game 28-14 on Nov. 5 for its first quarterfinal berth.

Jacobs, which was seeded 28th in the Class 7A field, advanced to face No. 4 Fenwick while the Bulldogs, the No. 12 seed, finished their season with an 8-3 record.

“This is the furthest we’ve ever been in my [seven] years in charge here at Jacobs,” head coach Bill Mitz said. “We just beat a team that won a state title three years back. That means something to us, to our staff, to our players and our fans. Hopefully this is where we turn a corner.

“We want to eventually be talked about the same way other local teams like the Cary-Groves or Prairie Ridges are talked about. Our goal is to be on that same level. I think today was a step in that direction.”

After forcing a turnover on downs on Batavia’s opening drive, Jacobs wasted little time denting the scoreboard. Junior David Butros reeled off a 57-yard touchdown run just four minutes into the game, making it 7-0.

The Bulldogs evened the score late in the first on Dana Anderson’s 25-yard TD run, but momentum soon swung again. On the ensuing kickoff, junior Loren Strickland returned it 75 yards for a score, giving the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Strickland also extended Jacobs’ lead to double digits twice after that in the second quarter. First, he made it 21-7 with a 3-yard TD run. Then it was 28-14, thanks to his 77-yard run.

Jacobs allowed 304 first-half yards, but that stat was deceiving. The Golden Eagles forced Batavia into a pair of punts during that span. They forced four total turnovers on downs. All four times, the Bulldogs had the ball in Jacobs territory, making their lack of execution extremely costly.

“Scoring first was one of the biggest keys to this game because we knew what Batavia was capable of with its high-powered offense,” Strickland said. “But our defense limiting them when they did drive the ball was just as critical. We wanted to get momentum right away and maintain it. Thankfully, every time they responded, we had an answer.”

As has been the case all season, senior Ben Weerts (3 for 11, 94 yards, TD, interception) and junior Riley Cooper (14 for 18, 116 yards) shared quarterbacking duties for Batavia.

Jukuari Bland’s fourth-quarter interception for the Golden Eagles was the game’s lone turnover.

“If you look at the numbers, we moved the ball,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “We put up some yardage numbers, but they didn’t lead to points. Penalties [10 for 105 yards] ruined several of our drives. Guys not finishing or executing cost us.”

Piron also mentioned the field conditions at length, which he described as “sloppy and sloshy,” with large chunks of grass flying up throughout.

“This isn’t to take anything away from Jacobs because they played a heck of a football game and deserved to win.” Piron said. “But our offense sputtered. We couldn’t get into a rhythm. Part of it was our fault, sure. But we like to run counters and traps and misdirection plays, and when guys can’t get their footing or leverage, it’s a real factor out there.

“We’re a run-first team. We were forced to adjust, especially when we fell behind. We threw the ball more than we wanted as a result, and our runs became more north and south with fewer cuts. It is what it is.”

Illinois State recruit Evan Day, an offensive tackle for Batavia, thanked his teammates after the loss.

“This was one of the greatest experiences of my life, if not the greatest,” Day said. “Sure, I’ll always remember the moments we had on the field, but more than anything, I will never, ever forget the moments off the field. The times we all spent together having fun, not just as teammates but as friends, too.”​