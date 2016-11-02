High school football: Prairie Ridge hopes defense will be difference vs. Montini this year

Prairie Ridge’s defensive success starts with its attitude and preparation for each game.

“We approach every week like we’re playing the hardest offense that we can,” Wolves defensive end Peter Dunican said. “We work hard in practice and get better on the little things so that each week we can see improvement.”

The Wolves don’t have to pretend about anything this week. Montini, indeed, will be the best offense they have seen since they opened the season with Cary-Grove, then saw Huntley in Week 2.

Prairie Ridge, 10-0 and the No. 1 seed in the northern part of the Class 6A bracket, travels to No. 9 Montini (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday for a second-round football playoff game.

The Broncos are the defending Class 6A state champions and have played in seven consecutive state championship games, winning five. They knocked out the Wolves last year, 35-27, in their Class 6A semifinal in Lombard and then beat Crete-Monee for the state championship.

Although Prairie Ridge’s offense has put up huge yards and points, the defense has been equally dominant. Wolves opponents have scored a total of 26 points in the past seven games, and Prairie Ridge’s defense has a string of three consecutive shutouts.

Linebacker Jacob Ommen said everything starts with the defensive line of Dunican, Jeff Jenkins, John Weissman and Phil Koenig.

“They clog the middle. It’s hard for offenses to run when there’s no holes to get through, bodies laying everywhere,” Ommen said. “It makes the offenses one-dimensional. It’s just everyone doing their jobs, that’s it.”

Wolves coach Chris Schremp has had Andy Petersen as defensive coordinator for several seasons and thinks this is Petersen’s best job.

“The guys have bought into two things,” Schremp said. “It’s really simple, and it sounds like just coachspeak – it’s do your job and tackle. Our team tackles really well. In high school football, it’s so much getting the guys lined up in the right way and go and tackle. That’s really what it’s been. Our defensive coaches have done a phenomenal job.”

Montini has played most of the season without senior running back Prince Walker, a Western Michigan commit who has battled a quadriceps injury. Walker played in Week 9, and running back Will Smith, the Broncos’ leading rusher with 537 yards, missed time with a hand injury, but both are expected to play.

Prairie Ridge’s defense had to replace eight starters from last season. Only Ommen, Jenkins and linebacker Joe Perhats were returning starters. Tight end Austen Ferbet, one of the team’s best athletes, has played on both sides, and other new regulars have learned quickly.

“The ones who don’t have the experience bought into our system, and the leaders here brought them in,” Perhats said. “That’s all they’re used to; that’s all they know. We go out there and run around and do what we do.”

The Wolves saw Walker last year and know Montini will present challenges they have not seen for a while.

“He’s a dynamic back, good out of the backfield on swing passes, runs the ball really well in the zone,” Ommen said. “If our D-line does their jobs, hopefully, they’ll help shut down the run a little bit.”

Schremp said the Wolves expected to see Montini at some point, but was surprised it was this soon in the tournament.

“In the second round, at their place, we’re not thrilled about that,” Schremp said. “But it is what it is. We have to beat them eventually, so let’s go. Last year we weren’t sure we could match up. It took the first quarter to compete with them and believe we can do it. This year, we know we can compete with them.”