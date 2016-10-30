High school football: Johnsburg scores win over Marengo in Class 4A playoff opener

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg receiver Connor Bell took the quick pass on the left side and saw a line of blockers providing an alley toward the middle of the field.

As Bell raced across the field, Marengo defensive back Jarren Jackson came to meet him, and Bell instinctively utilized his high-jump skills to hurdle Jackson, then made it to the 3-yard line for a 27-yard gain.

“I’m a little taller (6-foot-1 to 5-9) than [Jackson] is, so I decided, ‘Why not try it?’ ” said Bell, a Class 2A state high jump qualifier. “My teammates were very shocked. It was a good feeling; I was very happy.”

The Skyhawks also were inspired. At that point, early in the second quarter, they still were tied with Marengo. After Bell’s exploits, they seized control.

No. 2-seeded Johnsburg scored on the next play and added three more second-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 56-14 Class 4A football first-round playoff victory Saturday night at Johnsburg Athletic Field.

The Skyhawks (10-0) play at No. 10 Manteno (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in their second-round game.

“We kind of needed something like that to get us sparked,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “You shouldn’t need that. It got things rolling, and then we were good to go.”

No. 15 Marengo (5-5) lost to Johnsburg, 48-3, the previous week, but the Indians came out ready to go, scoring on the second play from scrimmage, a 66-yard pass from quarterback Eric Mackey to receiver Jake LaSota.

After Johnsburg scored the next two touchdowns, Marengo answered with Aaron Shepard’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. That was all the Indians could get against the Skyhawks’ defense.

“We all got together and the key word was, ‘Breathe,’ ” linebacker Austin Butler said. “We had to calm our bodies down and think about what we needed to do. The first quarter was kind of good for us, it’s going to help us down the road. Now we know we’re not going to just come in here and stomp over everybody.”

Running back Alex Peete, who passed 5,000 yards for his career in Week 9, is closing in on 2,000 for this season after his 321-yard performance Saturday. Peete had 249 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 73-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Riley Buchanan ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more, hitting Chuck Curry and Bryce Jordan.

“I’m real happy with the way Riley threw the ball tonight,” DeBoeuf said. “We were looking for him to have a good one, and he did. And Alex … the kid’s unbelievable.”

Johnsburg’s defense allowed 48 points in the regular season and held the Indians to 171 total yards, with minus-23 yards rushing. Defensive end Jarrid Wagner had two sacks to help on that side.

“We started a little rough,” Wagner said. “We stayed disciplined and fixed our mistakes. We mesh together and communicate well together. Everybody does their job.”

Marengo made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997. The Indians advanced to the Class 4A semifinals last season, losing to eventual state champion Chicago Phillips.

“As I told Dan (DeBoeuf) at our all-conference meeting on Monday, ‘You’re us last year,’ ” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “They’ll be a tough out in the playoffs. I look forward to watching them. We wish them nothing but success.”

Lynch lauded his players for fighting through injuries to reach the postseason again.

“I’m proud of our guys; we battled through a lot of things and we stayed with it,” Lynch said. “Not at one point did they ever give up or give up hope. Our kids came in believing we could win the game, and that’s all we could ask for.”