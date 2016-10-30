8A Football: Big plays lead Oswego East past Curie

Jaylon Banks stepped back to throw his first pass of the afternoon, found Colin O’Reilly near the Oswego East sideline and connected for the 56-yard gain.

Clearly, it was going to be that kind of day for the Wolves quarterback.

Banks was a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Oswego East to a 54-14 win in Saturday's Class 8A first round playoff game over visiting Curie.

"When you get into the playoffs, everything goes up to a whole other level," Banks said. "Their defense was pretty good and they have some athletes, but we did our job to be able to score. The coaches put together a great game plan. The receivers made plays, the line blocked and Ivory [Kelly-Martin] did his thing as usual. I'm just proud of my boys."

With the win, Oswego East (9-1) will travel to Wilmette to face Loyola Academy (10-0), which defeated O’Fallon 42-14 on Saturday.

"We understand we're going to have to face a tough opponent," Banks said. "No different from today; we have to go out there and execute. I have confidence in my guys that we can keep this going."

Banks' first pass completion put Oswego East at the Condors 3, and Kelly-Martin (12 carries, 50 yards) scored on the next play. Then, Jackson Piatek found Stephon Harris for the two-point conversion to give Oswego East an 8-0 lead just 1:20 into play. The next scoring drive was even shorter, as Banks connected with O'Reilly on the first play from scrimmage for a 52-yard touchdown run for a 15-0 lead.

"The first drive really set the tone," O'Reilly said. "That second touchdown up the middle was just a knockout punch and we were going from there."

Curie (8-2) put together an 80-yard scoring drive that ended with Anthony Watson's 6-yard touchdown run, and the extra point was good for a 15-7 game with 29 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

That was the only offensive spark for the Condors for the rest of the afternoon.

Banks threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kijana Caldwell in the early minutes of the second quarter, Garrett Fiduccia recovered a Curie fumble, and Banks cashed in on the turnover with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harris to give the Wolves a 28-7 lead.

Oswego East's next score was set up by short field position at the Curie 45 and a 15-yard pass play from Banks to Devin Riley before Kelly-Martin scored his second touchdown of the afternoon from the 4-yard line. The Wolves took a 35-7 lead into halftime.

Banks and Harris nearly connected for another touchdown two minutes into the second half, but Harris was tackled at the Condors 12. After a 5-yard gain by Kelly-Martin, Banks found Harris for the 7-yard touchdown.

Defensive end Elijah James added to the highlight reel with 6:55 left in the third when he recovered another Curie fumble at the 27-yard line and returned the ball to the end zone for another Oswego East score to put the Wolves ahead 49-7 to keep the clock running through the final horn.

"Coach described the game perfectly. He said they were going to be undisciplined and we had to be disciplined," James said. "We struggled a little bit [defensively] in the first half, but we got it going in the second half."

With Piatek now under center, Oswego East's final score was set up by an 11-yard pass to Trent Taylor and Tyran Bailey scored from the 2-yard line for a 55-7 game. Curie added a final score with Steven Cheek's 2-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to play.

“At this point it’s survive and advance, and we were fortunate to get a big win here and not just survive but get an impressive win,” LeBlanc said.