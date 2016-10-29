High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Deerfield in Class 6A first-round playoff game

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge junior Jeff Jenkins blasted through Deerfield’s line unopposed, got a good chunk of the Warriors’ punt and scooped up the ball at the opposition’s 20-yard line.

After that, Jenkins doesn't remember much.

"I was playing nose and I just rushed right up the middle and nobody was there," Jenkins said. "I blocked it, and after that I didn't know what was going on. I was shaking. I didn't know how to run to the end zone. I was like, 'What is going on right now?'

"But I stumbled in somehow, and it was awesome."

Jenkins’ blocked punt for a score 1 minute and 14 seconds into Saturday’s Class 6A first-round playoff game was only the beginning, as Prairie Ridge overwhelmed No. 16 Deerfield in a 41-0 victory.

The top-seeded Wolves (10-0) move on to play Montini in a second-round matchup at Montini. Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp wasn’t sure what day and time that game would be played immediately after Saturday’s win over Deerfield (5-5).

Montini (7-3) ended the Wolves' season a year ago, 35-27, in the state semifinals, scoring 22 straight points in the fourth quarter.

"Our defense was just playing fast," Schremp said. "They were just flying to the ball. Every time we made a tackle, we had two, three or more guys there ... just consistently tackling well, being athletic and making plays."

Prairie Ridge held the Warriors to only 94 yards of offense, with many of those yards coming late with the Wolves' starters out of the game midway through the third. Jenkins had one of six sacks for Prairie Ridge.

Junior linebacker Joe Perhats led the defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery, Trevor Potter and Hunter Morlock both had an interception, and Austen Ferbet, Jonathan Weissmann and Daniel Renteria added sacks.

"We came to work hard at practice," Perhats said. "We knew Deerfield wasn't just going to let us win. Our defense just played together, swarmed to the football and everybody did their jobs."

Prairie Ridge's offense stumbled initially with an interception on its first drive that was under thrown and caught up in the wind, but the Wolves got going eventually.

Samson Evans hit Austen Ferbet for a 63-yard pass up the middle that led to their first offensive score, an 11-yard run by Emmanuel Ebirim (55 yards) in the final minute of the first.

Zach Gulbransen had 105 total yards, scoring on a 34-yard pass from Evans, who had three rushing touchdowns from 6, 1, and 1, yards out. He finished with 67 yards on 13 carries.

As a team, the Wolves ran it 48 times for 264 yards (5.5 average). They led, 27-0, at halftime.

"We weren't really focused at first," Evans said. "We went into the locker room focused and knew what we had to do to come out here and make a statement. ... We're going to have to be really focused this week, have a good week of practice to be ready for Montini. They're a good team."

UNSUNG HERO

Joe Perhats, Prairie Ridge, jr., LB

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker led the way for the Wolves in a dominant defensive display, sacking Deerfield QB Jonah Silverglade two times and recovering a fumble that led to a score.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 41, Deerfield 0

Deerfield 0 0 0 0 – 0

Prairie Ridge 14 13 14 0 – 41

First quarter

PR–Jenkins block punt return (Greiner kick), 10:46

PR–Ebirim 11 run (Greiner kick), 0:59

Second quarter

PR–Evans 6 run (kick missed), 2:24

PR–Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 1:17

Third quarter

PR–Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 10:11

PR–Gulbransen 34 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 6:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 13-67, Ebirim 9-55, Brown 6-20, Gulbransen 10-71, Willis 8-45, Lydon 3-6. Totals: 48-264. Deerfield: Silverglade 12-5, Kerstein 14-65, Jones 7-minus 1, Nadler 4-16. Totals: 37-85.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 2-4-1-97. Deerfield: Silverglade 1-3-2-9, Jones 0-1-0-0, Fradin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Ferbet 1-63, Gulbransen 1-34. Deerfield: Jones 1-9.

TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 361, Deerfield 94.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Prairie Ridge senior CB Trevor Potter made a play worthy of the “SportsCenter Top 10,” breaking up a pass, punching it in the air and catching the ball as he fell to the ground in the third quarter.