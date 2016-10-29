High school football playoffs: Richmond-Burton falls to Rockford Lutheran in Class 4A first round

MACHESNEY PARK – Rockford Lutheran quarterback Payton Womack appeared sacked, or at least with nowhere to go, but found ways to sneak past Richmond-Burton’s collapsing defense.

The Rockets continued to put Womack and the Crusaders in third-and-long situations early in Friday’s Class 4A first-round football game, and the 5-foot-10, 160-pounder escaped repeatedly.

"He's one of the squirmiest kids I've ever seen, just darting around on the field," Rockets offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "You give anyone time, and they can do that, but that kid is a [heck] of a runner, and their offensive line stayed true and kept blocking until the whistle blew."

Womack extended Rockford Lutheran's first two drives with his feet, scrambling to open space and burning the Rockets for a big play on the ground and through the air. Lutheran capitalized with scores on its first two drives.

Running back Naeem Pruitt scored on a 66-yard swing pass and added a 25-yard touchdown run on Lutheran's fourth drive as the Crusaders built a big lead and ran away to a 34-13 win at Clyde F. Peterson Stadium.

"We weren't prepared, we didn't come out ready," Rockets coach Pat Elder said. "We put them in situations we wanted them offensively in, and we let them out of it. We didn't execute offensively, and bang, bang, bang ... it's 21-0."

Lutheran scored on its first four drives, while R-B had three punts and a turnover on downs. The Rockets scored their first touchdown with 17.6 seconds remaining in the first half on a 4-yard run by Shane Byrne (40 rushing yards).

Womack finished 10 of 14 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, Pruitt had 111 total yards and two scores, and running back Josh Davis had 102 rushing yards and a score for the Crusaders (8-2).

The Rockets had a long drive to open the second half that ended in an interception in the end zone. While R-B's offense could only muster one touchdown after halftime, their defense kept them in the game, allowing only 63 yards after giving up 318 in the first half.

Justin Braden had a fumble recovery, and Blaine Bayer added a sack.

"We just had to work through it," said sophomore linebacker Mike Kaufman, who had a pair of fumble recoveries and sacks. "It was good that we bounced back after that first half and we're able to make some plays."

Still, it was the first quarter that will haunt the Rockets.

"That first quarter, we played [terribly], and it showed," said Wagner, who will play next year at Arkansas. "But we came back and won every other quarter after, I felt."

Ryan Zimmer (75 total yards) added R-B's second score on a 1-yard run with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter after catching a 46-yard shovel pass. Blaine Bayer led R-B receivers with four grabs for 62 yards, Byrne added a catch for 46 yards, Mark Marzahl had 37 rushing yards.

Brady Gibson was 7 of 17 for 171 yards and two interceptions.

"Our kids responded to adversity all year long," Elder said. "Our kids stayed with it and improved a lot."

UNSUNG HERO

Mike Kaufman

Richmond-Burton, so., LB

Kaufman had two sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Rockets, who held Rockford Lutheran to 63 yards in the second half.

QUICK STATS

Rockford Lutheran 21 6 0 7 – 34

Richmond-Burton 0 7 0 6 – 13

First quarter

RL–Pruitt 2 run (Anderson kick), 10:07

RL–Jordan 7 pass from Womack (Anderson kick), 5:01

RL–Pruitt 66 pass from Womack (Anderson kick), 3:28

Second quarter

RL–Pruitt 25 run (run failed), 11:51

RB–Byrne 4 run (Kilcoyne kick), 0:17.6

Fourth quarter

RL–Davis 5 run (Anderson kick), 11:56

RB–Zimmer 1 run (kick blocked), 8:12

AND ANOTHER THING ...

With Friday’s win, Rockford Lutheran has knocked Richmond-Burton out of the playoffs the past two years. The Rockets set a school record with 10 consecutive postseason appearances (their previous best streak was nine seasons, from 1984 to 1992).