High school football playoffs: Rich Central blanks Woodstock North in Class 5A

WOODSTOCK – After his team’s 28-0 first-round Class 5A playoff loss to Rich Central on Friday, Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder chose to use the moment as a starting point, not an endpoint.

Schroeder discussed how his program started the year 4-0, then needed overtime a week ago just to qualify for the postseason. He also spoke about how much adversity the Thunder overcame while qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

"These kids, our departing seniors, they all left the program in better shape than they found it," Schroeder said. "That's exactly what they did. They battled for each other. We had countless injuries. Yet no matter what we faced, we usually found a way to overcome it, even though we would've liked to pick up a playoff win or two.

"All year long, our kids probably got tired of hearing me talk about the players who used to be here. What they meant to the school. Well, now our departing seniors have a legacy of their own. A mark they left. And right now, that mark is for the incoming teams in the future to try and surpass."

The Thunder, who were a No. 8 seed in the playoffs and went 6-4 in 2016, couldn't stop No. 9 seed Rich Central or junior quarterback Jyran Mitchell on Friday.

Mitchell (11 carries, 87 yards) scored all three of his rushing touchdowns by halftime, as the Olympians (7-3) racked up a big advantage in total yards (261-89) by the end of the second quarter. Khaliq Hammond's 11-yard TD run early in the third quarter finished the scoring.

Woodstock North, meanwhile, got another great performance from senior Casey Dycus in his final high school game. He carried the ball 23 times for 129 yards, but accounted for two-thirds of the Thunder's total yardage (199 yards).

No other individual on Woodstock North's roster had more than 27 yards rushing or receiving.

"It hasn't really hit me yet, but there are so many things I'm going to miss about being part of this football team," Dycus said. "All of the players who got a taste of what it's like to be a part of a playoff football team, I hope they take that same passion they learned here and use it next season. I truly think next year's team and future teams have a great chance of becoming even better than we were."

Rich Central's overall skill set was too much for the Thunder to overcome.

"They're a really good football team," Schroeder said. "They were just bigger and faster and stronger than us at a lot of positions, especially inside where we were trying to run the football. And when we tried the outside, they were just a little too quick there for us, too. Sometimes you just get beat by a better football team, and that's what happened here tonight."

UNSUNG HERO

Ryan Medina

Woodstock North, sr., OL/DL

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Medina and senior teammate Matt Zinnen limped off the field. The moment was symbolic of all the hard work the Thunder players put in this season en route to the program's first playoff berth in four years.

QUICK STATS

Rich Central 7 14 7 0 — 28

Woodstock North 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First Quarter

R – Mitchell 7 run, 8:53

Second Quarter

R – Mitchell 11 run, 7:48

R – Mitchell 10 run, 3:03

Third Quarter

R – Hammond 11 run, 9:04

AND ANOTHER THING

Thunder junior linebacker Trevor Stinger continued his breakout junior season with an interception and a 15-yard return to stall a drive in Woodstock North territory. It was the game’s lone turnover,