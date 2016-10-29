High school football playoffs: Batavia ends McHenry’s season in Class 7A opener

BATAVIA – McHenry entered Saturday’s Class 7A first-round football playoff game making its first appearance in the postseason since 2007. The Warriors grabbed an early lead, but it was the team making its 13th playoff appearance in the past 14 years that is moving on.

Batavia fought off an early deficit and ended McHenry’s season with a 42-12 victory. Batavia will travel to Jacobs in the second round.

McHenry’s Brandon Redina recovered a Batavia fumble on Bulldogs' first possession, and four plays later, Warriors running back Gio Purpura scored on a 7-yard run to open a 6-0 lead.

“We were running the ball, we were pounding the rock up the middle, outside,” Purpura said. “We had a good run on the outside that sparked the drive, and we were pretty much rolling on all cylinders. Then we kind of just fell off a little bit.”

The Warriors (6-4) held the lead for more than a quarter before Batavia’s Thomas Stuttle caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Weerts and made the extra point for the lead.

Batavia (8-2) swapped out Weerts and quarterback Riley Cooper throughout the game. Weerts was used mostly as a runner, but capitalized on a couple of key passes, including the touchdown to Stuttle.

Cooper connected with 6-foot-6 tight end Glenn Albanese for a score with less than four minutes left in the half. McHenry tried to hurry downfield and score before half, but quarterback Colton Klein was picked off by Batavia’s Conner Oroni.

It proved costly.

Two plays later, Cooper again connected with his biggest target, Albanese, down the middle for a touchdown. The Warriors trailed, 21-6, at halftime and never recovered.

“When it came down to it, their size really took over the ballgame,” McHenry coach Nat Zunkel said. “Batavia is a good football team, a good football program.”

Zunkel took over the McHenry program this year after seven seasons at Mercer County in Aledo. He and his staff coached a 1-8 team in 2015 into a playoff contender in 2016.

“Most fun I’ve had in 18 years of coaching,” Zunkel said. “The support we have from the school and the community, going forward we have a lot to build on this year. We set the foundation in a lot of ways, and we’re just really proud of that senior group of kids. They’re a dynamic group. Practice was the most joy I’ve had every single day throughout the entire season.”

Purpura added a second touchdown late. He finished his final high school game with 96 yards on 13 carries. Klein, also a senior, finished 12 for 20 passing for 103 yards and the one interception.

“Emotionwise, everybody is distraught and everybody is sad,” Klein said. “But at least we can leave on a happy note that we put McHenry back on the map and we played for each other, had a good time and kicked some [butt].”

UNSUNG HERO

Gio Purpura

McHenry, sr., RB

Purpura scored both of McHenry’s touchdowns in an otherwise difficult day for the Warriors’ offense. He finished with 96 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Batavia 42, McHenry 12

McHenry 6 0 0 6 — 12

Batavia 0 21 7 14 — 42

First quarter

McH — Purpura 7 run (Kick failed), 5:36.

Second quarter

Bat — Stuttle pass 31 from Weerts (Carlson kick), 6:30.

Bat — Albanese 16 pass from Cooper (Carlson kick), 3:50.

Bat — Albanese 21 pass from Cooper (Carlson kick), 0:20.

Third quarter

Bat — Weerts 1 run (Carlson kick), 7:48.

Fourth quarter

McH — Purpura 3 run (2-point attempt failed), 11:55.

Bat — Evers 12 run (Carlson kick), 9:56.

Bat — Evers 15 run (Carlson kick), 6:25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — McHenry: Klein 9-30, Purpura 13-96, McManus 7-14, Crowley 1-4. Total: 30-114. Batavia: Anderson 9-69, Phillips 10-48, Weerts 11-82, Martin 3-7, Evers 6-52, Green 2-5, Taylor 3-29, Paoletti 3-4, Cooper 1-0. Totals: 40-307.

PASSING — McHenry: Klein 12-20-1-103. Batavia: Cooper 5-6-0-76, Weerts 3-3-0-82.

RECEIVING — McHenry: Crowley 6-27, Wagner 2-10, Kosmalski 1-7, L. Wheat 1-8, McManus 1-24, Dutkiewicz 1-27, Purpura 0-minus 2. Batavia: Albanese 3-51, Martin 1-3, Stuttle 2-56, Anderson 1-22, Peterson 1-26.

Total team yards: McHenry 245, Batavia 389.

AND ANOTHER THING …

McHenry finishes the season at 6-4. The Warriors have not won seven games in a season since the 10-2 campaign of 2003.