High school football: Jacobs rolls past Lincoln Park in Class 7A opening round

CHICAGO – The first half of Saturday’s Class 7A first-round playoff game showcased a little bit of everything the Jacobs offense is capable of: the power running game that re-invigorated the Golden Eagles late in the season and the passing ability of Chris Katrenick that previously had been their calling card.

“Exactly, exactly, even though we’re in the T and three backs, we can still throw that dart,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said afterward.

A balanced offense, put in good spots by a swarming defense, helped No. 28 Jacobs beat No. 5 Lincoln Park, 51-8, Saturday at Lane Stadium. Loren Strickland scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, to lead the Golden Eagles. Katrenick completed eight of 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

“We came in here confident as always, but we didn't get ahead of ourselves,” Strickland said. "We were coming in, we treated them as a great team, we were going to have a battle. We were going to have to come out here and fight.”

With its first playoff win since 2006, Jacobs advances to play host to No. 12 Batavia in the second round.

“We knew we could win this game – we go into every game thinking that," Katrenick said. "We prepared really well this week, we had the extra day, as well. Lot of guys working hard and it’s a great atmosphere. We had a lot of hype coming in and we showed it.”

Jacobs began methodically, pounding the ball with three backs, but as the defense cheated in, Katrenick looked comfortable as ever throwing the ball.

The Golden Eagles threw only once on their opening drive, but it was a 25-yard completion to convert a third down. Eventually, Strickland punched in a 2-yard score with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Katrenick said. "We’ve got a lot of options on offense, a lot of athletes, a lot of guys making plays, and they showed that today. ...

“The run helps with everything. When we go the three-back set, the play action has really been good for us this year.”

Jacobs really got rolling in the second quarter, as the defense stifled Lincoln Park and set up Katrenick with good field position.

On the Golden Eagles' first play of the second quarter, starting at Lincoln Park's 36, Katrenick floated a pass over the top for a touchdown to Strickland.

“We were running and they were sucked in, we just threw it over their heads, they were clueless,” Strickland said.

Another score by Strickland, a safety by the defense and a touchdown pass from Katrenick to Aidan Lumlum had the Golden Eagles up, 30-0, at the half.

“I had nerves, a lot of nerves. I like having nerves, it keeps me on my game, a lot of guys feel that way, too," Katrenick said. "After the first couple plays, though, we knew that we were going to take this game over, and that’s a good feeling for all of us."

The Golden Eagles began the second half in the same fashion. Three power run plays were followed by a 42-yard touchdown pass from Katrenick to Strickland.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Jacobs' Trevor Fitzsimmons returned the punt 40 yards for a score. Suddenly, it was 44-0 midway through the third quarter, the running clock was in effect and the Golden Eagles could rest their starters.

“We just kept going, we didn’t let momentum stop," Strickland said. "We just kept hitting them and pounded it."

Noah Capistran added the final Jacobs touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Lincoln Park got its only score on the ensuing kickoff when CJ Dale found a seam and went 82 yards to the end zone.

Cole Patrician picked off Lincoln Park's Jake Dowell as time expired, punctuating the Golden Eagles' first playoff win in a decade.

“We got out of this healthy and played a lot of kids, so spirits are high. And we’ll be at home and, hey, you get in the playoffs, anything can happen,” Mitz said. “Now, everyone is 1-0 that’s left.”