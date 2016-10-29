Football: Oswego rallies late to oust Joliet West

OSWEGO – Mitch Blocker kicked a 19-yard field goal with 18.9 seconds left Friday night to give Oswego a 10-9 come-from-behind victory over Joliet West in the opening round of the Class 8A state football playoffs.

With the way the West defense was playing, that seemed like an improbable outcome after the Tigers' Terrence Neal blocked a punt into the end zone that Adonnis Cousin Lee recovered for a touchdown with 9:32 left to stretch West's 3-0 lead to 9-0.

Oswego then drove to what would have been the West 16, but wide receiver Elliott Pipkin fumbled the ball after mkaing a catch and Tigers linebacker Julius Garrett, who was all over the field all night, recovered and returned the ball to the Oswego 18 with 6:56 left.

West (6-4) punted it back to Oswego with 5:07 left, and the Panthers (10-0) drove 34 yards in three plays, with quarterback Levi Olson hitting Pipkin with an 8-yard touchdown pass. Blocker's extra point made it 9-7 with 4:32 left.

One play after a roughing-the-passer penalty on Oswego kept West's next possession alive, Tigers running back Kendrick Roach was stripped as he plowed forward, and the Panthers' Julian Bell recovered at midfield.

A couple of plays later, Marcus Blackmon came up with West's third interception – Justin Painter had the first two – and the Tigers had a first down at the Oswego 47 with 2:57 left.

The Oswego defense stepped up again, however, and a West punt into the wind rolled dead at the Oswego 41 with 2:04 left.

With no timeouts remaining, Panthers quarterback Levin Olson completed passes of 9 yards to Tenner Sohst,18 yards to Benjamin Graue and 12 yards to Jamal Fomby Jr., then ran for 18 yards on a keeper to set up first-and-goal at the 5.

Drew White went up the middle to the 3, where he was smacked down by Garrett. Olson spiked the ball to stop the clock with 0:23 left. Aiden Avalos, Oswego's other kicker, was on the field on third down when West called timeout.

Oswego switched to Blocker, and after a West encroachment penalty moved the ball to the 1 1/2-yard line, he nailed the game-winning field goal from 19 yards.

The Panthers’ reward is a second-round home game against Edwardsville, which beat Oak Park-River Forest, 23-20, in overtime.

At the time West scored on the blocked punt, Olson had been 1 of 13 passing for 6 yards. He went 8 of 13 for 107 yards and the big touchdown after that. Pipkin caught four passes for 43 yards.

The Panthers rushed for only 93 yards in 36 carries but their defense limited West to a net of 92 yards in 29 attempts. Tigers quarterback Jaxon Aubry completed 10 of 20 passes for 60 yards with one interception.

West, which earned a 3-0 lead on Matthew Prieboy's 31-yard field goal with 6:25 left in the first half, lost a golden opportunity to score in the first quarter. Omari Ferguson ran a jet sweep for an apparent 81-yard touchdown, but a block-in-the-back penalty was called at the Oswego 5-yard line, just before Ferguson crossed the goal line.

The ball came back to the 15, West drove to a second-and-goal at the 1, but a fumble that the Tigers recovered at the 4, a 7-yard loss thanks to Bell’s big tackle and a missed field goal ended the threat.