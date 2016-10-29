Football: Joliet West does everything but win vs. Oswego

OSWEGO – Too bad the determining factor was not the eye test.

For almost all of Friday night’s Class 8A first-round football playoff game at No. 5 seed Oswego, No. 28 Joliet West was the better team.

Showing what makes a good program great, however, six-time defending Southwest Prairie champion Oswego found a way to overcome its SPC rival with a 10-9 victory that was not secured until Mitch Blocker kicked a 19-yard field goal with 18.9 seconds remaining.

Believing the numbers on the scoreboard when it ended was difficult.

“We wanted our program to have a defining victory, and this is it,” West coach Jason Aubry said. “That’s where we think our program is. We feel we have one of the best programs, in season and out of season, on and off the field, in the state. We lost to a tradition-rich team by one point in the closing seconds. That says it right there.”

With the way the West defense was playing, the eventual outcome seemed improbable after the Tigers’ Terrence Neal blocked a punt into the end zone that Adonnis Lee recovered for a touchdown with 9:32 left to stretch West’s 3-0 lead to 9-0. Matthew Prieboy’s extra-point attempt was blocked, and that would come back to haunt the Tigers.

Oswego then drove to what would have been the West 16, but wide receiver Elliott Pipkin fumbled after making a catch and Tigers linebacker Julius Garrett, who was all over the field all night, recovered and returned the ball to the Oswego 18 with 6:56 left.

“Our defensive kids played lights out,” Aubry said of the unit that included linemen Robert Ford, Rashad Wilson, Corey Jones and Robert Hillman; linebackers Garrett, Andrew Smith, Jonathan Pullen and Marcus Blackmon; corners Justin Painter, Marco Paramo and Dawson Beene and safety Arthur Hart. “They showed guts and heart, and I couldn’t be more proud of them than I am. They did not give an inch.”

Hart delivered multiple crushing hits, and Garrett was a man possessed, living in the Oswego backfield.

“When we put [Garrett] at linebacker during the week, he was jacked up and ready to go,” Aubry said.

“They put me at linebacker to fill a gap that needed to be filled,” Garrett said.

West (6-4) punted it back to Oswego with 5:07 left, and the Panthers (10-0) drove 34 yards in three plays, with quarterback Levi Olson hitting Pipkin with an 8-yard touchdown pass. Blocker’s extra point made it 9-7 with 4:32 left.

One play after a roughing-the-passer penalty on Oswego kept West’s next possession alive, Tigers running back Kendrick Roach was stripped as he battled forward, and the Panthers’ Julian Bell recovered at midfield.

Two plays later, Blackmon came up with West’s third interception – Painter had the first two – and the Tigers had a first down at the Oswego 47 with 2:57 left.

“It is unbelievable how well Justin Painter played,” Aubry said of the junior cornerback who blanketed Pipkin, Oswego’s No. 1 receiver, all night. “He’s 5-8, 130-nothing and he had an outstanding game.”

The Oswego defense stepped up again, however, and a West punt into the wind rolled dead at the Oswego 41 with 2:04 left.

With no timeouts remaining, Olson completed passes of 9 yards to Tanner Sohst, 18 to Benjamin Graue and 12 to Jamal Fomby Jr., then ran for 18 yards on a keeper for a first-and-goal at the 5.

Drew White went up the middle to the 3, where he was smacked down by Garrett. Olson spiked the ball to stop the clock with 0:23 left. Aiden Avalos, Oswego’s other kicker, was on the field on third down when West called timeout.

Oswego switched to Blocker, and after a West encroachment penalty moved the ball to the 11/2-yard line, he nailed the game-winning field goal from 19 yards.

The Panthers’ reward is a second-round home game against Edwardsville, which beat Oak Park-River Forest, 23-20, in overtime.

At the time West scored on the blocked punt, Olson was 1 of 13 passing for 6 yards with two interceptions. That’s how well West’s secondary was playing.

“They had a good game, a real good game – three interceptions,” Garrett said of his teammates in the secondary. “They played their hearts out.”

Olson, though, went 8 of 13 for 107 yards and the big touchdown after the 1-for-13 beginning. Pipkin caught four passes for 43 yards.

“I thought we outplayed them,” Aubry said. “They just had a couple drives at the end.”

The Panthers rushed for only 93 yards in 36 carries, but their defense limited West to a net of 92 yards in 29 attempts. Tigers quarterback Jaxon Aubry completed 10 of 20 passes for 60 yards with one interception.

West, which led, 3-0, on Prieboy’s 31-yard field goal with 6:25 left in the first half, lost a golden opportunity to score in the first quarter. Omari Ferguson ran a jet sweep for an apparent 81-yard touchdown, but a block-in-the-back penalty occurred at the Oswego 5-yard line, just before Ferguson crossed the goal line.

The ball came back to the 15, West reached a second-and-goal at the 1, but a fumble that Jaxon Aubry recovered at the 4, a 7-yard loss on a sweep and a missed field goal ended the threat.

Somehow, it all added up to a one-point loss for the Tigers. At least the scoreboard said so.