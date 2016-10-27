High school football: Second-quarter blitz leads to big Batavia win over McHenry and berth in second round of playoffs

BATAVIA – Batavia’s Glenn Albanese has pitched on plenty of warm and sunny days.

On an unseasonably summer-like day on Oct. 29, he was catching touchdown passes.

The senior, who is known more for his prowess on the mound as an intimidating 6-foot-5 right-handed hurler, caught a pair of touchdown passes from Riley Cooper to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-12 victory over McHenry in a Class 7A first-round game.

Albanese, who has committed to pitch at Louisville, was ecstatic to see the Bulldogs display a potent passing attack, especially to set the tone in the second quarter.

“All year we’ve had the running game and our passing has been our weakest point so far,” he said. “But they over-schemed our running game a bit and we spread it out. We got our passing game finally going and with that dual combo it made it difficult for them.”

The win sends the Bulldogs (8-2) into the second round to play Jacobs. It is the fourth time since 2011 they have moved on to the second round of the playoffs.

“We started to figure out what we can be and we can play for a lot of weeks here if we do what we’re capable of,” Batavia head coach Dennis Piron said. “I’m super proud of this team. They’re getting it. We’ll be going on the road, but we’re a pretty good road team so we’ll be excited about that.”

McHenry (6-4) struck first. After breaking a couple of tackles for a 23-yard run, Gio Purpura then took it in for a 7-yard score with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Warriors didn’t do much offensively after that, although they did score on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut Batavia’s lead to 28-12. But the Bulldogs answered with a pair of scoring runs from Jeremiah Evers to end any thought of a McHenry comeback.

“Our offense gave us momentum going forward,” Batavia linebacker Andrew Heinz said. “We wanted to stop [Purpura]. That was our main goal and we just toughened up, got gritty and made plays.”

Batavia seized control of the game in the second quarter, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Each drive required less time and plays before the Bulldogs found reason to celebrate in the end zone.

It took eight plays and 3:24 for their first score as Cooper found Thomas Stuttle for a 31-yard touchdown with 7:16 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs needed only five plays and 2:04 to jump ahead 14-6 on Cooper’s 16-yard pass to Albanese with 3:48 left in the first half.

Then, after forcing a quick three-and-out, the Bulldogs got the ball at the McHenry 45-yard line with just 29.8 seconds left in the half. A 24-yard pass from Ben Weerts to Stuttle put the Bulldogs in position for Cooper to connect again with Albanese. This time it was for 21 yards to make it 21-6 with 20 seconds left before halftime.

Batavia carried the momentum of its strong second quarter into the opening of the second half, putting together their longest drive of the game. It covered 72 yards on 12 plays and ate up 4:12 of the clock. Weerts ultimately waltzed in for a 1-yard score with 7:48 left to make it 28-6.

The Bulldogs finished with 484 yards of total offense. Weerts (13 carries, 101 yards), Dana Anderson (9 carries, 83 yards) and Reggie Phillips (11 carries, 43 yards) led them on the ground while Weerts and Cooper combined to complete 10-of-11 passes for 155 yards.

“We were nervous coming out, but as the day went on we really figured everything out,” Piron said. “They were jamming the box and it forced us to throw. We did such a good job this week of being prepared to go against man coverage and our quarterbacks delivered.”

---

Playoff matchup

Batavia at Jacobs

What: Class 7A second-round football

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 5

Where: 2601 Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

Records: BHS 8-2; Jacobs 6-4

Outlook: The Eagles cruised to a 51-8 win against Lincoln Park in the first round for its first playoff win since 2006. Battle-tested Batavia should provide a stiffer test. Of Jacobs’ four losses, all have come against playoff qualifiers, including against a McHenry team the Bulldogs dominated in the first round.