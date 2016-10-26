High school football: McHenry manager overcame brain tumor 10 years ago

When the music is blaring, sometimes Steven Hensley will bob his head to the beat. Sitting atop the McHenry football bleachers filming practice, he might even dance. When a player looks up and catches him dancing, Hensley will point at that player.

The player knows it’s his turn to dance.

It might not seem like the appropriate thing to be doing during practice, but for the 6-3 Warriors, lightening the mood is one reason they are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

McHenry has seen a resurgence under first-year coach Nat Zunkel. One other newcomer has helped keep smiles on faces.

Hensley, 23, is a 2012 graduate of McHenry’s West Campus. Whether he’s dancing atop the bleachers or shooting the breeze with players, Hensley is happy to help. Fans might have seen him at a game underneath the lofted video camera in the end zone.

Hensley films games and practices and helps set up drills. For him, the 2016 McHenry squad is the first team he’s been involved with since he was in middle school. In the fall of 2006, he was like any other 13-year-old, he loved to run around and especially loved basketball.

After doctors discovered and removed a tumor in his brain, he was left without an immune system and never allowed to play sports again. He never was a member of a club or a team, until Zunkel said he needed someone to film games.

Steven’s brother, Jacob Chruszczyk, 16, a junior defensive lineman, knew just the right person.

Days to live

The migraine lasted four days. It was unusually long and no over-the-counter medication helped.

Steven's mother, Tina Chruszczyk, told her husband, Tim Chruszczyk, to take Steven to the doctor. At the doctor’s office, they were told Steven was underweight for the subscription migraine medication. Doctors took a CT scan.

Tim – who is not Steven’s biological father, but who Steven considers his father – and Steven were home when the family received a call. Steven had craniopharyngioma, a benign tumor on his pituitary gland, along with a growing cyst above it.

Tina and Tim stopped what they were doing – Tim left the lawnmower in the yard, only half the grass trimmed – and took Steven to the emergency room. Doctors estimated he had two or three days to live if the tumor wasn’t removed.

“You can’t even process that, you can’t comprehend,” Tina said of the experience. “I didn’t tell Steven until way after his surgery. I wanted him to go into surgery thinking it was a little tumor."

Doctors went through Steven’s nose and removed the tumor, along with his pituitary gland. They also drained the cyst. The pituitary gland, a tiny gland in the brain the size of a pea, produces hormones that travel throughout the body. Without it, Steven no longer has an immune system.

Since that day, a common cold has become a serious matter for Steven. He also has had to take daily medication to keep his heart beating and his blood flowing.

Not long after surgery, Tina and Steven moved to Bloomington, Indiana, for eight weeks for proton radiation treatment. Steven doesn’t remember much about that time, except for when he was told he wouldn’t make it home for basketball tryouts.

“He kept telling them that they needed to hurry up and finish what they were doing because basketball tryouts were coming up,” Tina said.

Doctors had placed a piece of stomach fat into his nose between his eyes to keep his spinal fluid from running out. A hit to the nose could be fatal.

Tina had to tell her 13-year-old son he never would be playing basketball again.

“I’ll never forget the look on his face and the tears in his eyes," Tina said. “As a mom, you want to fix it, but what can you do?”

“Missing basketball tryouts was the only time I cried through the whole thing,” Steven recalled.

Returning to school was no easy task. Steven missed large amounts of time whenever he became sick. His body no longer could fight off common ailments.

“In those early years, we were at (Lurie) Children’s (Hospital) sometimes two or three times a week,” Tina said. “It was horrible. I hope nobody has to go through anything like this.”

Part of the team

Steven didn’t partake in clubs in high school. He had a hard enough time staying in school. A tutor from McHenry West spent many hours at the family’s home whenever he was ill.

Without the hormones his body needed, Steven’s voice never changed and he can’t grow facial hair. Doctors estimate he would have been between 6-foot and 6-3 under normal circumstances, but instead he stands 5-2. To strangers, he looks like he’s still a 13-year-old boy. On more than one occasion, police officers have pulled him over thinking he wasn’t old enough to drive.

None of that has affected his personality.

“When he was in high school, he was really popular,” his brother Jacob said. “We couldn’t go anywhere without him talking to people. He knew everybody and everybody knew him.”

Steven graduated in 2012 and worked at Walmart after graduation. He was between jobs over the summer when Zunkel needed a manager. Jacob saw an opportunity for his brother.

“He’s super responsible,” Zunkel said. “He’s always asking what more he can do, what more he can do. He’s really just been a breath of fresh air. We’re so serious all the time, football, football, football. And then here comes this kid and all he wants to do is please everybody.”

Steven volunteered his time so he could get closer to his brother – they both admit they didn't get along growing up – and so he could be a good influence. His brother is happy to see him be a member of a team again.

“That’s part of the reason why I asked him to join the football team as a manager, so he could have that feeling of being on a team again,” Jacob said. “He didn’t do any of those things in high school, so this is kind of like his second chance. It seems like he’s loving every minute of it.”

If quarterback Colton Klein needs someone to help warm up his arm, sometimes he'll throw the ball around with Steven. Klein said the team gave Steven a card when he hit the 10-year anniversary of having his tumor removed.

"It was a big moment for all of us," Klein said. "I could tell we all cared for him. We’re just happy for him. Everybody signed it and everybody congratulated him. We knew we were coming closer together as a family and as a team."

Steven doesn’t know if he will have time next year. He has started a new job at Binny’s Beverage Depot, but he wants to continue filming for his brother’s senior season. And if he does, he probably still will sit atop the bleachers, jamming out at practice.

“It lightens the moment,” Steven said. “They’ll look up at me, they’re all serious and into it and they look up and see me goofing off, it puts a smile on their face.”