Will County police reports: October 25, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Deondre L. Woods, 27, of the 900 block of Greenleaf Drive in Joliet, was arrested by Joliet police Wednesday on a charge of armed robbery.

• Enrique R. Alfaro, 37, of the 300 block of Pasadena Avenue in Crest Hill, was arrested by sheriff’s police Thursday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Carol R. Bagwell, 24, of the 600 block of Belmont Drive in Romeoville, was arrested by Joliet police Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

• Bennye A. Brown Jr., 35, of the 100 block of St. Joseph Avenue in Joliet, was arrested by Joliet police Thursday on charges of manufacture or delivery of drugs and resisting.