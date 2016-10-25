8A Football Preview: Oswego prepares for a refined Joliet West team

With nine undefeated teams in Class 8A, Oswego’s 9-0 finish to the regular season was the only guarantee for a home bid in the first round of the postseason.

Oswego received the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will host Southwest Prairie Conference foe Joliet West (6-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. The teams met in the Week 3, and Oswego won 7-3 in Joliet. Now, Joliet West will make the trip to Ken Pickerill Stadium for the rematch.

"That bracket is stacked. We're fortunate where we're at, but that's a lot of hard work by the kids and the coaching staff to put ourselves in this position – especially when there's so many questions over our head of what kind of team we have and who are these kids on the field," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "They quickly made their name known. They are one of four unbeaten Oswego teams, and that's going back to about 1955. They should be proud of themselves, but the journey isn't over yet."

Although the rematch between Oswego and Joliet West has the potential to be another low-scoring affair, don't expect another single digit output from Oswego. The Panthers scored just 15 points through the first three weeks of the season, but scored 127 in its final three games for an average of 27 points per game through nine weeks.

Oswego's defense led the SPC, allowing just 71 points with two shutouts.

"In a span of six weeks, a lot can change," Cooney said. "Neither team has really changed their true colors. They still play good, fast, physical defense and try and spread you out. It looks like they're running the ball more effectively or taking some advantages of opportunities they're seeing from other teams. Both teams are the same, but at the same time more fine tuned going into Week 10. It's going to be a good one. I'm sure our guys will be ready to go."

Joliet West’s run game has been hindered by an injury to running back Ezekiel Tulloch, who missed the last two weeks of the season with a sprained ankle. The Tigers dropped its regular season finale, 47-7 to Plainfield North, but Tulloch is expected to return against Oswego.

Joliet West sophomore quarterback Jaxon Aubry leads the Joliet area in passing yards, completing 59 percent of his passes through nine weeks.

"Our offense isn't the dynamic type that is going to throw up 40, 50, 60 points a game, especially into the playoffs. We're going to have to play a complete game offensively, defensively and special teams, time of possession, field position – things of that nature – and hopefully grind them down," Cooney said.

Oswego completed an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1995 with a 43-6 win over Plainfield Central (0-9) last Friday. The Class 8A playoffs will include six other 9-0 programs: Loyola Academy, Homewood-Flossmoor, Hinsdale Central, Palatine, St. Charles East and West Aurora.

The winner of Friday’s first round game will advance to play the winner of the first-round game between No. 12 Edwardsville (8-1) and No. 21 Oak Park-River Forest (7-2). Those two teams meet on Friday at 6 p.m. in Edwardsville.