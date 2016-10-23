High school football playoffs: Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge on target to meet in Class 6A semifinals

The area’s top two football teams started the season playing one another, with Prairie Ridge beating Cary-Grove, 26-14.

If the two Fox Valley Conference powerhouses meet again, it will be with a lot more on the line – a trip to the Class 6A state championship game.

Prairie Ridge (9-0) picked up the top seed in northern bracket of Class 6A when the IHSA playoff pairings were announced Saturday night. C-G (8-1) earned the No. 3 seed, meaning any rematch would be in a state semifinal.

Johnsburg (9-0) was the other area team to pick up a high seed, grabbing No. 2 in the northern half of Class 4A. The Skyhawks were behind No. 1 Herscher (9-0), which had 41 playoff points (opponents’ victories) to Johnsburg’s 40.

Defending Class 4A state champion Chicago Phillips (8-1), which knocked out Johnsburg in the second round the past two seasons, is the No. 4 seed, so the Skyhawks would not see the Wildcats until the semifinals.

Prairie Ridge advanced to a Class 6A semifinal last season, losing to eventual state champion Montini, 35-27. C-G made it to a Class 7A semifinal, falling to another eventual state champion, Glenbard West, 21-6.

C-G almost landed back in Class 7A but instead stayed in 6A as the largest school in that class.

The other area teams to make the playoffs were Huntley (6-3) in Class 8A, McHenry (6-3) and Jacobs (5-4) in 7A, Woodstock North (6-3) and Marian Central (5-4) in 5A and Richmond-Burton (6-3) and Marengo (5-4) in 4A.

Prairie Ridge will host No. 16 Deerfield (5-4) in the first round, with Montini (6-3) looming as a potential second-round opponent.

“It’s a pretty tough draw,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “The northern half is pretty tough. Whoever makes it through is going to be a pretty tough team. With the guys we have, I like our chances.”

Prairie Ridge and C-G each have been to semifinals four times since 2009. C-G, which has not been challenged since the opener, will host No. 14 Wheeling (5-4) in the first round

“It’s about where we thought we’d be,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We figured we’d be right on that line between 6A and 7A. We’re pretty happy with the situation we’re in.”

Johnsburg notched its first unbeaten season since 2004 with its closest game coming in the opener, a 32-20 win over Plano.

“I kind of expected Herscher to get pushed up,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “I hoped it would shake out that way. I think it’s a favorable draw for us.”

Playoff notes: Huntley has reached the playoffs for the third consecutive year, a first in school history. … Marengo has qualified in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997. … Woodstock North's Trevor Stinger blocked a winning field-goal attempt against Rock Falls to force overtime Friday in the Thunder's 23-22 victory. North would not have made the playoffs at 5-4 with 36 playoff points, but at 6-3 got a first-round home game at 6-3 as the No. 8 seed. … C-G is in the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, first among area teams. R-B has 10 in a row for second.

Local playoff pairings

Class 8A

No. 24 Huntley (6-3) at No. 9 Stevenson (8-1)

Class 7A

No. 28 Jacobs (5-4) at No. 5 Lincoln Park (8-1)

No. 21 McHenry (6-3) at No. 12 Batavia (7-2)

Class 6A

No. 16 Deerfield (5-4) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (9-0)

No. 14 Wheeling (5-4) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (8-1)

Class 5A

No. 9 Rich Central (6-3) at No. 8 Woodstock North (6-3)

No. 14 Marian Central (5-4) at No. 3 Chicago Payton (8-1)

Class 4A

No. 15 Marengo (5-4) at No. 2 Johnsburg (9-0)

No. 11 Richmond-Burton (6-3) at No. 6 Rockford Lutheran (7-2)